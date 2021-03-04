Massachusetts Actually Might Have a Way to Keep Schools Open

The program is part of the state’s multipronged response to its fractured education system. Since the fall, new guidance around masking, distancing, and ventilation has allowed a good number of private schools and well-resourced public schools to resume at least some in-person learning; in February, Governor Charlie Baker announced that full-time education on campus might return for elementary-school students as early as April. But many institutions lack the resources to regularly screen students for asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus—infections that could silently seed an outbreak and shut down a district in days.

State-sponsored pooling, run by DESE, promises to change that for those who opt in, at least for the time being. The state is footing the bill for participating schools for the two-month pilot, from mid-February through mid-April, at a cost of $40 million to $60 million, Johnston told me. After that, districts will retain access to labs, testing-services companies, and state-brokered prices, but will need to pay for the program themselves.

As schools around the country continue to inch toward reopening, Massachusetts’s pooling program will serve as a sort of beta test—one other states and districts can watch and critique—and potentially as a crucial precedent. Frequent screenings of students and staff could confirm that infection-prevention measures in schools are working; they could also help districts avoid outbreaks, and bring peace of mind to parents, students, and staff. Additionally, the data collected on transmission in schools—which won’t always mirror how the virus spreads in the community at large—can give public-health officials key information on where, and among whom, spread is occurring.

The Massachusetts model is proof that such a system can be implemented, and is likely to make a difference. But a program of this scale will also push some districts to make tough trade-offs as they try to fund their students’ way back to in-person learning. Accurate tests come with a high price tag—and the state’s program is still likely to leave behind communities that can least afford to protect themselves from the virus.

At the heart of the state’s program is the strategy of pooled testing, which batches samples from multiple people into a single tube. Each batch is then processed by a polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, the mainstay technique of coronavirus testing. Pools that test negative clear everyone in them as presumably virus-free; only samples that end up in positive pools must be evaluated again, either in smaller pools or on an individual basis. Testing a school’s worth of individuals every week takes money and lab time; pooling can be a massive boon for the wallet and the watch. The strategy substantially cuts down on manual labor and the costs of chemicals and laboratory supplies, and can stretch a lab’s testing capacity several times over.