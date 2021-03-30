We Need to Talk About the AstraZeneca Vaccine

None of these critics said that potential risks should be ignored. They argued instead that, given the available data, the known harms from COVID-19 were clearly many orders of magnitude more significant. The cost of losing time from a temporary pause in vaccination was therefore disproportionate and unbearable; worse, it was likely to exacerbate concerns among vaccine-wary Europeans. Indeed, close to 60 percent of French adults now say they have little or no confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine; similar poll numbers are turning up in Germany, Italy, and Spain. As Larson suggested in her op-ed last week, the AstraZeneca vaccine may now be back in distribution in many places, but the drama has “heightened anxieties and increased hesitancy.” That effect could spread well beyond Europe, and beyond this particular vaccine.

But the challenges here are far deeper than this blizzard of commentary allows. The risk of a dangerous vaccine reaction could be very real, if also very rare—and major European vaccine authorities have not, in fact, been overcautious, political, or innumerate in responding to this possibility. Rather, they’ve been faced with something of a nightmare scenario for vaccine communication. We’re in the midst of a global public-health crisis, and regulators must address the possibility (still unproved) that perhaps one in every 1 million vaccinated people could have a potentially fatal drug reaction—as more than 1 million vaccine doses are being injected each day in Europe alone.

It seems as though anything the regulators say about this problem could serve to reduce trust in vaccination, and thus increase the toll of the pandemic. And yet if there does turn out to be a vaccine reaction, even a vanishingly infrequent one, keeping mum won’t make the problem go away. Indeed, it could serve to worsen the effects of the fearmongering about vaccines that will surely grow from here.

The reason for the pause was never quite as simple as the critics made it sound. The AstraZeneca vaccine was first authorized for use in Europe at the end of January, then rolled out slowly in February. On March 7, Austrian authorities announced an investigation of a death that was potentially vaccine-related. A few days later, the Danish Health Authority announced that it was investigating a death as well, and then the same thing happened in Norway. On March 15, Germany suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine pending the investigation of three deaths and four other incidents.

According to the German vaccine authority, the sixth and seventh reports there “put the number of observed cases well above the expected number.” All seven cases involved previously healthy people between ages 20 and 50. At that point, the German regulators advised the government that merely looking into this was not enough. If this weren’t a coincidence—and again, that remains an “if”—then in the course of an investigation, more young people who are not generally at risk of dying from COVID-19 could end up being put at risk by the vaccine. If the regulators were able to identify any clear risk factors for this outcome, the medical community and the general public would need to know as soon as possible.