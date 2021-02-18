Every Major COVID-19 Indicator Has Been Falling for Weeks Now

Despite the declines, the total number of people hospitalized is still very high—hospitalizations have yet to fall far enough to reach even the peaks of the two previous surges, which both rose to roughly 60,000 hospitalizations.

Here’s what we can tell about cases and deaths among Latino people. Throughout the pandemic, the age-adjusted risk of contracting and dying from the coronavirus has been higher for people of color. With the easing of the huge outbreaks in Arizona and California, we reviewed the data states have reported for Latino people, a group that saw disproportionate numbers of cases and deaths in those states. According to CDC data, Latino people have been 1.3 times more likely to be infected and 2.3 times more likely to die throughout the pandemic in the U.S. compared to white people. But the regional story is quite complex: The effects of the pandemic on Latin American populations have shown wide variation from urban Los Angeles to the rural South. In the West this winter, the huge outbreaks in Southern California and Arizona drove a massive spike in deaths among Latino people, but in the Midwest and Northeast, even as deaths rose Latino deaths did not precisely follow.

The differences by region and demographic group are obscured in the top-line numbers and nationwide comparisons. Better state-level race and ethnicity data continue to be necessary to understand these differences in how the pandemic is playing out.





Vaccines are finally showing up in the data, right where we most want to see them. According to the CDC, more than 16 million Americans have now received two doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine since late December. At least 1.8 million of these fully immunized people are residents of or staff in nursing homes or other long-term-care facilities, and more than 900,000 of that 1.8 million are residents. More than 4 million residents and staff in long-term-care facilities have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Like many people, we expected to see the effects of vaccine distribution show up first in long-term-care facilities. But for weeks, we didn’t see much happening in the data. In retrospect, this makes sense: Many of the people dying of COVID-19 who were reported dead in early February probably contracted COVID-19 in December, given the time it takes for the disease to overcome a body’s defenses and the lags in data-reporting pipelines. As each week passed, we watched and waited to see a clear signal that all those first and second doses were having an effect.

During the clinical trials, all of the front-runner COVID-19 vaccines were 100 percent effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths, even among the oldest participants. In the past two weeks, preliminary (not yet peer-reviewed) real-word data have started to come in, most recently from Israel, showing similar effectiveness in preventing severe illness and even reducing viral load—a finding that could indicate reduced viral transmission. During yesterday’s White House press briefing, Anthony Fauci noted that this research has “very important implications from a public-health standpoint for interfering and diminishing the dynamics of the outbreak.”