Alzheimer’s Turns Pain Into a Terrible Riddle

Every few minutes, she resurfaced to rediscover her agony, resulting in a panic that made her even more vulnerable to its punishment. My grandmother’s pain was undeniable. And yet, somehow, it was incomprehensible to both of us.

In all cases, pain management is a thorny endeavor. “To have pain is to have certainty,” the essayist Elaine Scarry wrote in her 1985 book, The Body in Pain. “To hear about pain is to have doubt.” Helping someone cope with pain requires glimpsing, through imagination alone, the invisible interior of another person’s body—and then accepting that imagined suffering as real and true.

When a patient’s cognitive condition prevents reliable self-assessment, as is the case for my grandmother, our ability to see a person’s pain and treat what we see is even further limited. For caretakers of people with dementia, the riddle of their suffering becomes nearly unsolvable.

Alzheimer’s disease, the most frequent cause of dementia, can undermine the entire process of conveying pain, from perception to communication. A person with Alzheimer’s might express discomfort by wandering, moaning, or refusing to eat or sleep, but the same behaviors might express loneliness, or hunger, or sadness—or they might be symptoms of the disease itself. Asked to choose which emotional expression on a chart matches their current state, a person with Alzheimer’s might, in confusion, point to the face they think they should feel. Dr. Sharon Brangman, a geriatrician at SUNY Upstate, told me about a patient who complained of frequent headaches. Only later did she realize that “headache” was the woman’s metaphor for not being able to remember.

“It just adds to the complexity of taking care of people with Alzheimer’s disease,” Brangman said. “That person may not be able to communicate what’s wrong with them.” Instead of figuring out how to ease the suffering, caregivers are stuck simply trying to understand its source.

And there are a lot of possibilities. In the U.S., an estimated 5.8 million people aged 65 or older have Alzheimer’s—a figure expected to balloon to 13.8 million by 2050 as the population continues to age. One in three seniors dies with dementia. Dementia doesn’t preclude any of the common sources of pain for the elderly, of course—cancer, surgeries, arthritis, osteoporosis, fibromyalgia, ulcers, injuries from falls, and on and on. It does, however, make it more difficult to identify that pain and less likely that it will be taken care of. An estimated one-third of homebound dementia patients and two-thirds of older nursing-home residents with dementia suffer through undiagnosed or unaddressed pain.

“It’s a population that’s just silently suffering,” Todd Monroe, a registered nurse and neuroscientist at Ohio State University, says. “This is not going away. It’s only going to get magnified.”