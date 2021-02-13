Listen: A Forever Pandemic

Higgins: What do you think? There’s a vaccine shortage. That seems like a cool solution.

James Hamblin: That does sound like a cool idea. It’s more complicated than that might seem, but I’m also not sure it needs to be more complicated.

Higgins: I saw your tweet about how the shortage doesn’t need to exist.

Hamblin: Yeah, I want to address that specifically, because it became a source of much discussion. I didn’t word it exactly as I would have if I could go back, for the exact same reason: It’s more complicated than that. I think I implied—or at least I know the way people reacted to it, they thought I was saying—that they could snap their fingers and this would happen, and it would be swift and easy. And I didn’t mean that.

It’s like when you say something like: We have enough money in the world for everyone to have food and shelter. We have the wealth and capacity to do that. And then you get a bunch of people that say: Well, but there are all these laws where extremely wealthy people don’t have to pay [much in] taxes, so we actually don’t.

And both are right. I didn’t mean that this is going to be easy and happen tomorrow. But I do think it’s the solution that’s starting to happen and should have happened already. In any case, I’d like to talk to an expert on this, so we’re going to call Gregg Gonsalves. He’s an epidemiology professor at Yale School of Public Health (where, full disclosure: I’m also a lecturer). He was also on the show in May to talk about his career as an AIDS activist. I couldn’t think of anyone better to talk to about this than Gregg, so let’s give him a call.

~ Gregg Gonsalves joins. ~

Hamblin: Hi, Gregg. We got a listener question asking if we could just have governments produce generic versions of the vaccines. What do you think?

Gregg Gonsalves: As you know, vaccines are complex biological molecules. In the case of the mRNA vaccines, [they’re] nucleic acid wrapped in these lipid nanoparticles. Most therapies we put in our bodies in pill form are simple molecules. They’re easy to produce. You have the recipe. You can make the recipe in another factory.

The problem with vaccines is: They are complex amalgamations of different kinds of chemical entities. You can’t just follow a recipe. If I started a company and I wanted to make Moderna’s mRNA vaccine, I probably wouldn’t know exactly how to construct that vaccine in the same way, and I’d have to do new clinical trials. It’s not a simple question of making a generic vaccine.

That being said, many people, including my colleagues who had an op-ed a few weeks ago, [have called] for a President’s Emergency Plan for Vaccine Access and Relief. They made a case that we should have public production of vaccines. A company like Moderna or Pfizer would be asked by the government, in no uncertain terms: Help us build a government factory to make your vaccine, or help us retrofit another factory to do so.