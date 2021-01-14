Yes, the Pandemic Is Ruining Your Body

At first, these ailments felt isolated, because my body was isolated. I couldn’t see co-workers also struggling to stretch their back as they got up from their office chair, or friends gobbling up ibuprofen as I was. I couldn’t see anyone doing anything. But as we barrel toward the first anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus a pandemic, the physical consequences of extended disruption, isolation, and stress have begun to make themselves known en masse, in doctors’ offices and telehealth video calls. The coronavirus itself, of course, has had a devastating impact on the physical health of millions of Americans. But even for those who have avoided the virus so far, the by-products of living through an extended disaster have often been painful; for some, they’ve been catastrophic. Even if you don’t get COVID-19, the pandemic might destroy you anyway.

It’s too early for expansive data on how (and how much) people were hurting in 2020, but according to doctors and health-care workers, some clear trends have emerged, and the complaints stretch to the far reaches of the human body. Among the earliest and most enduring have been the type I’ve experienced—aches and pains that emerge without obvious injury, then stick around. “By May, I was seeing a lot more neck and upper back pain, also accompanied with headache,” Jaspal Singh, a pain- and rehabilitation-medicine specialist at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, told me in an email. These problems have since taken over Singh’s practice—he estimated that before the pandemic, 70 percent of his patients were complaining of lower-back and leg pain. Now more than half have the kinds of aches that come from hours at ad hoc workstations—curving your shoulders forward, jutting your head out in front of your body to look at a laptop whose screen is too low, and maintaining that position for hours at a time, all while sitting in a chair meant to support a human for the duration of a meal, not a workday.

And people aren’t just working in more challenging physical circumstances; they’re also spending more time doing it. “In the office, people work for eight or nine hours, but now they find themselves working 10 or 12 hours at home just because there’s no commute time,” Natalia Ruiz, a physical therapist at NYU Langone Orthopedic Center, told me of her patients. “Expectations of productivity have increased because you’re working from home.” In her practice, she’s seen more complaints of back and neck pain, but also more “repetitive strain” injuries such as carpal tunnel syndrome, tendinitis in the hands and forearms, and pinched nerves in the elbows.

The circumstances of work have changed in some way for millions of Americans, whether that has meant working from home, working longer and more physically punishing hours, or being laid off and largely stuck at home to job-search online. The problems emerging in doctors’ offices are mostly those bothering people who can work from home, because, among other reasons, their jobs are more likely to offer health insurance and time off to seek care than those held by essential workers. People who suddenly shifted to working from home were caught without the basic ergonomic equipment found in many offices, such as adjustable-height desk chairs and laptop stands that can raise screens up to eye level. Some people cobbled together healthier setups as it became clearer how long they would be out of the office, but for many who have lost work or taken pay cuts, spending hundreds of dollars on equipment isn’t feasible. For those living in cramped housing with kids who go to Zoom school and other family members who also need space to work, building a personal mini office simply isn’t an option.