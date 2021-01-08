Listen: How Badly Is Vaccination Going?

People say the federal government needs to take control. None of that would work, and it shows a real lack of understanding of crisis management. You want a public-health emergency to be intimate, to be local, to be able to pivot based on what you’re seeing on the ground.

And the feds are absolutely necessary. The Trump administration did fall behind in terms of providing support and money and best practices and even resources. That will change on January 20, so I’m reluctant to mess with the science and the protocols—one dose, two doses, half a dose—until we can really see what the problem is.

Katherine Wells: How would you describe how the rollout is going? Is this going well?

Kayyem: Oh, no. But is it inexcusable? That’s where I won’t go yet. In other words: There are lots and lots of challenges. One is that it was the holidays. That’s always a difficult time to ramp things up in terms of initiation. We want to wait for seven to 10 days in January to see if the numbers ratchet up.

That was always going to be a challenge. The other is, the allocations were off. States were told certain things and only got, sort of, half allocations. So they have to reconfigure who comes first based on these allocation waves. In some places, they thought firstcome, first served would be good, not because they want old people to sit outside for eight hours, [but] because they were really worried about vaccine hesitation. That ended up not being a good idea.

And some of it is just data-management issues and data-buildup issues. Things crash. Information is not shared. And then finally, a personnel issue. We’ve got to go 24/7. We have to get nimbleness. And that’s where the new money will likely go. Nine billion dollars was just authorized; [there will] probably be more under the Biden administration. That should go to people to help the processing of vaccine distribution.

And then the final thing is, when I look to the end of January and early February, I think we can’t quite grasp how game-changing, if it works, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be. Because that’s an old-school vaccine: single dose, no cold storage necessity. You’ll start to see this look a bit like the flu vaccine, where we can walk into CVS and Walgreens. All of it takes time. It will have its blips and course corrections, but it is going to look better, because I’ve seen it start like this before and then things get worked out.

Wells: So Craig had called us with a question. He said he would like to visit a family member, and one of the things he’s trying to figure out is when are things going to get better?

Kayyem: I have plans to travel abroad in August. So I feel like the world will start to move well before then, unless something happens. To your point, Craig, it’s very dependent on two criteria. One is that we get more money to the states and localities under the Biden plan, which I think we’ll do. And the other is that more vaccines are offered.