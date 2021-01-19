The Battle to Keep the Pandemic’s Best Data Running

Since July, these data have been routed through the Department of Health and Human Services, but some officials inside the CDC are trying to regain control. It might seem obvious that the CDC, the traditional repository of infectious-disease information, should win this intragovernmental battle, but the reality is much more complicated. The current, HHS-run system works—unlike so much else in the response—and with these data flowing in, the federal government can dispatch help to hospitals that need it. If the new administration changed that system, it would be setting aside the best available data about the pandemic, and gambling that it could build a better system when it cannot afford to lose.

Since March, I’ve run the COVID Tracking Project with Erin Kissane, dozens of staffers, and hundreds of volunteers. We have pieced together national data sets on tests, cases, hospitalizations, and deaths by compiling the information that states publish. The hospitalization data that we’ve pulled from the states became the de facto national standard for the majority of the pandemic. Our team has made hundreds of contacts with local, state, and federal officials to clarify what the numbers on all those dashboards actually mean. And through that work, we’ve been able to compare what states say is happening with whatever the federal government publishes.

Hospitalization data reveal the condition of the country’s hospitals: COVID-19 admissions, currently hospitalized patients, ICU availability, and access to personal protective equipment and other supplies. In July, the Department of Health and Human Services directed hospitals to send information directly to an HHS database, bypassing the CDC, which prompted a series of articles in The New York Times casting doubt on the HHS system. There was reason to worry: HHS officials had tried to pressure infectious-disease experts, including Anthony Fauci, to echo President Donald Trump’s misleading public messaging about the pandemic. And Secretary Alex Azar and Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus-response coordinator, were seen as beholden to Trump. Anonymous CDC officials said the change had been a surprise, and insinuated that perhaps the data would be manipulated.

But what really happened is widely, wildly misunderstood. Although the CDC did not respond to multiple requests for comment on this story, internal communications show that the agency agreed to the change because of the limitations of its own system. And while the switch was rocky at first, over time the HHS system has become the most reliable source of federal pandemic data.

“I’m not going to pretend that the data wasn’t messy at first, but the aspiration was valuable, and particularly over the last few months, you could see the data getting better and better,” David Rubin, the director of the PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, who has worked extensively with COVID-19 data, told me. “I think it would be a grave mistake to throw it out and go back to what we were doing before.”