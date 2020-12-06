Listen: Misinformation Mailbag

Wells: One of the problems with our system is that the way hospitals make money is with elective procedures. So the things they do make money on, which they might have an incentive to inflate or perform when it’s not absolutely necessary, are far lower than it would be another year.

Hamblin: Right, in most cases, you know. Not just elective stuff, but high-cost imaging tests and procedures like cardiac catheterization and surgeries that aren’t really part of the COVID-19 experience. You might get a standard CT scan to look at your lungs. But for long periods, people are just convalescing. They don’t need a lot of new expensive diagnostic tests. They don’t need big surgeries or procedures. They do need to occupy a hospital bed for a long time. And they do require a lot of vigilance and attention from staff.

Wells: Here’s a similar question from Emily: “One of my long-time, staunchly conservative family friends was telling me that an older relative of his was tested days before her death for COVID-19. Allegedly, both tests came back negative, but the hospital wrote on her death certificate that the cause of death was COVID-19. My friend tells me that this is because hospitals receive money from the government when someone dies of COVID-19.”

Hamblin: You know, I’ve had to fill out death certificates when I was in residency. You have to go down and fill out paperwork. You go through the chart and do your best to put in order what were the issues going on here. And it’s actually uncommon that one person died of only one thing. Maybe if it was an accident or an injury, that would be the case. But oftentimes people get old and they have heart conditions and diabetes and they developed pneumonia and then they have a stroke. Sometimes it is legitimately hard to say what was the thing that put them over the edge.

Wells: But what would be the possible scenario where tests came back negative but the hospital wrote that the cause of death was COVID-19? That seems strange, for sure.

Hamblin: Yeah, that seems very strange. So, I don’t believe this has definitely happened. But if we take that as a fact that it did happen somewhere, COVID-19 is a clinical diagnosis. It is something that is made in the presence of symptoms, a person’s appearance, their history, and diagnostic tests.

Wells: So it’s not the test alone? It’s the test combined with other evidence?

Hamblin: That’s the whole art of medicine. If there were just one test, anyone could do it. A robot could do it. If you come in to the emergency room and you’re having chest pain and you have a history of heart disease and there’s pain radiating down your left arm and you’re sweating and they do an EKG and it doesn’t look bad, they don’t say: “Oh, you’re fine.” There’s no one single thing that can make diagnoses like this. And COVID-19 is similar. So it’s possible that someone had all the symptoms, had the CT that looked like they had COVID-19, and had a test that came back negative—because they sometimes do that—that they still were diagnosed with COVID-19. We’re running through hypotheticals here.