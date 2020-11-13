Thomas: Each of those 140 or so sites will have a principal investigator: the clinician who takes responsibility for the conduct of the trial at that site. And then it’s not unusual in these global programs for the sponsor to select someone that is outside of the company to assist them in the compilation and review of data, prior to submission to the regulatory authorities.

Katherine Wells: Can I ask you about that relationship? Are you independent of them, or do you now sort of work for Pfizer?

Thomas: No, I’m independent. Which is one of the reasons that companies will select somebody like myself who is independent: so that an objective set of eyes can look at the information.

Hamblin: It’s wonderful you find yourself in this position to help us understand what to make of this news, which sounds very good. The 90 percent number: How big of a deal should people make of that at this point?

Thomas: I personally think it’s a huge deal, and I think that it should provide people with a great deal of measured and cautious optimism that we can make a safe and efficacious COVID-19 vaccine. It is the first step among multiple steps that we need to go through to get to the finish line.

If this step didn’t work it would have been tragic, but that didn’t happen. And if you talk to a lot of vaccine developers and immunologists and clinicians, I think many of them would say that “more than 90 percent” exceeds expectations.

Hamblin: You’ve had about 44,000 people who have enrolled in the study. Half of them got the placebo injected into them, and half got this test vaccine. They don’t know what they got. Their doctors don’t know what they got. It’s double-blinded. And then people have been tested subsequently for the virus, and only 94 of those 44,000 people tested positive.

Thomas: Right—you enroll people in all these different locations around the world who are at risk for infection with SARS-CoV-2 and developing COVID-19 disease. You randomly assigned half of them to the vaccine, and randomly assigned half of them to placebo. And then you follow them. They fill out symptom diary cards, and when somebody alerts you to a symptom which is consistent with COVID-19, we investigate. They ended up having 94 cases. And then an external group that is unblinded can then look at: Well, where do those cases fall? Do they fall in the vaccine group, or do they fall in the group of people who received placebo? And they count them up, do some math—and fortunately in this case, there was great benefit from vaccination.

Wells: How do you get to “90 percent effective”?

Thomas: So there’s a difference between efficacy and effectiveness. Efficacy is a number: in this case, greater than 90 percent. It represents the percent reduction of disease in the people who received the vaccine compared to those people who received placebo.