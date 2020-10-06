Today, osteopathic manipulative medicine consists of dozens of manual techniques—many of them also employed by masseuses, chiropractors, and physical therapists. There’s high velocity, low amplitude, or HVLA, a pretzel of trust in which a doctor wraps their arm around a curled-up patient to deliver a quick, popping thrust. Strain/counterstrain, which involves holding a patient’s aching joint in a pain-free position, is so gentle that it can feel like nothing at all. D.O.s also do soft-tissue work, including kneading and stretching; lymphatic techniques, such as pumping a patient like a Shake Weight at 100 beats per second to encourage drainage; and myofascial release, a subtle but sustained pressure on irritated trigger points.

Many patients of osteopathic doctors, myself included, are exceedingly loyal. D.O.s believe that their holistic approach distinguishes their practice from that of allopathic doctors, and although they spend about the same amount of time with patients as other primary-care doctors, they are more likely than allopathic doctors to ask about a patient’s family life in relation to health. For those who respond to it, manipulative treatment can also provide a drug-free form of pain relief—something that the opioid crisis has shown patients desperately need, yet few doctors feel equipped to address. Whether they know the term or not, many Americans want what the osteopathic philosophy promises: a doctor who trusts their self-knowledge and sees them as a person, not a disembodied set of symptoms.

Osteopathic medical schools are still seen as inferior to allopathic ones, and many students apply to D.O. schools only when it’s clear they won’t be getting into an allopathic one. But today, many D.O. practices look no different from those of M.D.s, and the two often work side by side. Data are difficult to come by, but in a 2003 survey, 75 percent of D.O.s said they never or rarely used their osteopathic techniques. Some likely never intended to practice manipulative medicine, while others simply stopped training—and trusting in—their hands after graduation. But osteopathic techniques have filtered into other practices, and osteopathic doctors have assimilated into mainstream medicine—so fully that this year, D.O. and M.D. programs combined their residency programs for the first time.

Growing up, whenever I had the slightest ache, I would climb onto my grandpa’s brown-leather exam table for a treatment. Like his parents and his two older half brothers, my grandpa was a doctor of osteopathic medicine. Born and raised in Iowa, he graduated in 1962 from A.T. Still University, the original osteopathic medical school in the humid hillocks of Kirksville, Missouri. He was an old-school “10-fingered osteopath”—often a pejorative, even then, for D.O.s dedicated to the manipulative tradition, in contrast to the “osteopathic” doctors focused on the future of medicine. As a primary-care physician in the agricultural communities of eastern Washington State, he delivered babies, performed small surgeries, and prescribed medicine. But I remember him best in the exam room he kept at a relaxing half-light, his big hands cupped around the base of a patient’s upturned head.