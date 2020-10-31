When a public-health official has to go on TV to debunk a conspiracy theory, it is not typically one that originated with his boss. But Trump has embraced the bizarre idea in recent days that doctors are inflating case numbers for profit. He has also repeated his old standby lie that the counts are increasing simply because of more testing throughout the country. Giroir clarified that in fact it’s not just the case numbers that are rising, but the numbers of people who are hospitalized and dying each day. He held up a mask and implored Americans to wear one.

To suggest anything less in this moment seems unconscionable and unimaginable. In the past week alone, more than 5,000 Americans have died of COVID-19. The country is on pace to experience some 400,000 excess deaths this year, directly or indirectly attributable to the pandemic. The virus’s global surge this month has compelled leaders across Europe to order curfews and lockdowns. Trump, meanwhile, has been crisscrossing the country and holding mass gatherings. He has continued promising that we are “rounding the turn.” Although in the past he has recommended that people wear masks, in recent weeks, he has repeatedly, falsely claimed that masks are ineffective and that experts are divided over their use; he has even implied that they spread the disease.

Read: How we survive the winter

Trump is no longer simply undermining the voices of his own experts, but baldly urging people to disregard them. According to Fauci, Trump has not met with the task force in months. He has taken to mocking Fauci as weak, fixating on his ability to throw a baseball and his outdated early statements about masks. The president has berated and undermined Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention whom Trump himself appointed. He has attacked his election opponent, Joe Biden, by saying, “He’ll listen to the scientists,” as though this were an innately bad thing.

By failing to encourage prevention, Trump has all but guaranteed that many state and local officials will have to order shutdowns. At the same time, Trump has left many Americans without the economic stability or political will to close businesses in any unified way, as many places did in March. No bailout package is forthcoming from Congress, and unemployment insurance is running out in many states. The president is supporting a lawsuit that would overturn the Affordable Care Act and cause millions of people to lose their health-care coverage.

Insofar as Trump addresses the virus itself, it is to insist that he deserves praise for implementing a travel ban in March, saying he “saved millions of lives.” (The move was prudent, but its impact was probably modest.) He has promised imminent “cures” that do not exist. He has lied about the availability of a vaccine, again and again. The cumulative effect has been the dilution of crucial public-health messaging. Trump is known to use an approach called censorship through noise: a suppression of truth by making ever more bizarre claims. But the extremity of his recent tack is jarring even for a president who has all along insisted on calling it “the China virus” and who has consistently promised that it was “going away.” As the facts accumulated to confirm his wrongness, he has only committed harder to the lies—to sowing confusion to distract from his failures.