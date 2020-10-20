Gambhir’s ultimate vision was a bioinformatician’s dream—though perhaps a dystopia to anyone troubled by the prospect of being surveilled by their bedsheets. He conjured up always-on technology that monitors the entire body, just as jet engines’ hundreds of sensors continually generate real-time data during flight. “Imagine a cockpit where … you can see the status of each and every cell of our trillions of cells,” he told me. “To me, that’s not impossible.”

Prevention can be a hard sell. Unlike cures, which are dramatic and definable—and, therefore, attractive investments—staving off disease in the first place is uneventful and vague, because nothing happens. Even for much of the scientific community, preempting diseases like cancer through continuous passive surveillance is a risky bet. How can the results—essentially, nonevents—be measured? How much evidence would it take to prove the concept? As scientists scramble to compete for federal grants doled out at ever-shrinking pay lines, who would bet their careers on such an untested path? In fiscal year 2018, the most recent period for which information is available, only 5.7 percent of the National Cancer Institute budget was allotted to prevention and control, even though cancer is poised to be the leading cause of death in the United States (surpassing heart disease) and, later in this century, around the world.

That dilemma has led many scientists to seek deep-pocketed private investment, and Gambhir was no exception. As a leader of Project Baseline, he helmed what is likely to be the most expensive collaborative study (estimated to be upward of $100 million) ever undertaken by the academy and industry, with participating institutions that include Stanford University and Duke University, as well as Verily, the life-science division of Google’s parent company, Alphabet. Launched in 2017, Project Baseline will eventually follow 10,000 volunteers across the U.S. for four years, monitoring scores of biological functions through an extensive battery of tests, home sensors, and wearables. The study’s aim: to describe in minute detail each individual’s healthy “baseline” or threshold, and how it imperceptibly shifts to disease.

Privacy experts have raised issues around the use of medical data for commercial purposes. Earlier this year, for instance, Verily sparked concerns about data collection when it used the Project Baseline platform to roll out a much-discussed coronavirus-screening website. Gambhir was acutely aware of the danger. According to his colleagues, he stipulated that Project Baseline data be stored under the strongest possible security. He also recognized that standards and regulations for data sharing, confidentiality, and privacy would take years to come to fruition.

This was a common tension throughout Gambhir’s career: a crystal-clear sense of where he was going, with an agonizingly complete understanding of the obstacles that would need to be overcome to get there. Cyriac Roeding, the CEO of the cancer-detection biotech company Earli Inc., told the hundreds of mourners at Gambhir’s memorial service that Gambhir once warned him, “The world of biology will always find a way to screw you over. It will be harder than you want, and it will take longer than you want.” Yet Gambhir always seemed content to wait. Naive or not, he had faith that society would catch up with technology. One of his mantras was “We’re in the field of research, not search. The prefix ‘re-’ is extremely important.” As he told me, “The secret is not to give up, to take those decades and not look for short-term gratification, because most of the time, you won’t get lucky.”