Tom Vanderbilt: The pandemic shows what cars have done to cities

The issue of tandem biking—or riding in close proximity to other people, as other cyclists have asked me about—is more interesting. It would, hypothetically, create some potential for transmission. You’re closer than six feet, unless you have the world’s longest tandem bicycle. Your friend in the front would be generating little aerosolized particles while they breathe—as we all do—and the airflow would direct those particles back toward you. The number of particles would increase if the other person is breathing hard (as people on bikes tend to) or talking loudly over the din of a busy street. This could all theoretically raise the chances of you inhaling some virus if your friend is contagious.

That sounds bad. But we also know that several factors would be working in your favor. First, you have safety in the fact that you’re not facing each other. Because the front rider is projecting their breath forward, and you’re sitting directly behind, their head serves as a physical barrier that parts the current of air. You’d get more of their breath in your face if you were at a 45-degree angle behind them (in their “slipstream”). Second, because you’re moving, the air around you is constantly turning over. Your breaths are being washed away into the sea of air around you. The situation is entirely different than if you were on a stationary tandem Peloton in a basement. (I don’t think those exist, and I’m not sure they ever should, but the pandemic would be an especially inopportune moment to launch them.)

Though no one has studied your specific scenario, some Dutch engineers published a controversial model earlier this year that suggested safe distances for outdoor exercise. Based on experiments on airflow patterns in wind tunnels, they concluded that to be entirely safe from ever inhaling anything that came out of another person’s mouth, you would need to be 16 feet behind someone who’s walking, 33 feet behind a runner, and even farther behind someone moving faster, including most bikers. These numbers made news and terrified more than a few people.

The big problem with the model is that it didn’t measure whether anyone actually got infected or sick. It’s interesting to know that you could theoretically be inhaling a microscopic speck of some stranger’s sputum at such a distance, but it doesn’t mean that anything contagious is traveling that far. Nor does it mean that you could be exposed to enough of the virus to be at risk of getting infected. Researchers have yet to document cases of outdoor transmission at anywhere near 16 feet. So forget those specific figures above. Just remember that no number of feet is magic, not even six, and that any distance guideline depends on the context and length of time you’re exposed. Personally, I don’t worry about passing an oncoming runner or biker at a close distance; but I do try not to trail people closely for long. (It’s generally a weird thing to do anyway.)