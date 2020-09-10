So far, the U.S. has reported only about 200,000 antigen-test results. But some evidence suggests that these tests are being used on a much wider scale than is understood: Thousands, if not tens of thousands, of antigen tests may already be happening every day without their results appearing in any public data. Just as dark matter can’t be observed directly, even though it makes up much of the universe, this “dark testing” does not show up in the data but may already account for a substantial chunk of the coronavirus testing done in the U.S.

The result of these changes is that some once-trustworthy numbers and measurements—such as the number of tests conducted in each state, and the percentage of tests that come back positive—now seem less reliable. Over the past months, as states have developed their testing systems, the picture of the pandemic clarified, but now it is blurring again.

In the immediate future, antigen tests could roll out nationwide, allowing health-care workers to catch outbreaks before they erupt. Or the national testing system could deteriorate further under White House pressure, meaning that states and cities might realize that an outbreak is growing only when hospitalizations bloom. As we stand at this crossroads, still confirming tens of thousands of cases a day, the shape of the pandemic is going to change again, and we may not have the tools we need to see how.

The first major change to beset the testing system is entirely because of Trump. Two weeks ago, the CDC changed its official guidance about when Americans should get a coronavirus test. The agency had once maintained that everyone who was exposed to the virus should get tested for it. Now it altered this advice: If someone was exposed to the virus but did not yet have symptoms of COVID-19, they did not necessarily need a test, the guidance said.

The edit was small but significant. It also made no sense. Scientists have known for months that people can spread the coronavirus before they develop symptoms of COVID-19, and some evidence suggests that truly asymptomatic people—that is, those who are infected but never develop symptoms—may be more efficient spreaders than anyone else. The only way to distinguish between a healthy person and an asymptomatic person who has COVID-19 is to test them. But this is exactly what the CDC now recommends against.

“To say you don’t have to test asymptomatic people—while knowing at least half of infections are driven by asymptomatic people—is idiotic,” Kristian Andersen, an immunology professor at Scripps Research, told us.

This change in guidance did not originate inside the CDC, according to CNN and The New York Times. Instead, the change was imposed on the agency by the White House, acting on the advice of Scott Atlas, a neuroradiologist and conservative policy wonk who has started to advise Trump on the pandemic. Atlas fought with Robert Redfield, the CDC’s director, over the new policy, according to the Times.