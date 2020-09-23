The interference from Caputo’s team had drawn sharp rebukes from the public-health community, especially as it does indeed appear to have been at least partly successful at influencing the CDC’s messaging. Caputo is now on medical leave, and Alexander was dismissed from HHS last week. (Alexander and HHS did not immediately return requests for comment.)

Watch: Atlantic staff writer alexis madrigal in conversation with anthony fauci

At the festival, Fauci urged Americans to maintain faith in the nation’s public-health institutions, despite the battles between political appointees at HHS and CDC researchers. “I think we could put that behind us right now,” he said. “I would trust the CDC, and I would trust the FDA.”

The agencies’ troubles haven’t disappeared with Alexander’s departure: This week, the CDC again ran into controversy when it posted, then retracted new guidance on how the coronavirus spreads. But the most serious problems of the American response to the pandemic, Fauci asserted, were much broader and deeper. With at least 200,000 Americans now dead from COVID-19, he said, “obviously the numbers speak for themselves.”

After the virus hit the Northeast, exacting a fearsome toll, Fauci said, states across the Sun Belt allowed case numbers to grow over the summer, which meant the U.S. was never able to get the baseline of cases low enough to mitigate the risks of reopening. “We’re looking at 40,000 new cases per day,” he said. “That's unacceptable, and that's what we've got to get down before we go into the more problematic winter.”

Fauci’s message conveyed a new level of urgency about the challenges ahead. Two weeks ago, he told The Atlantic that the country had to get new daily cases down to 10,000 over “the next few weeks” to guard against surges in the winter, when containment will be even harder in many parts of the country as the weather grows colder. Cases, however, have remained near that 40,000-a-day plateau. There are signs that some states, such as Wisconsin, may be on the verge of bigger outbreaks. Time is running out to bring down viral spread.

How might the U.S. get those cases down? The path is well known, and Fauci ticked off the public-health mantras: ubiquitous masking, physical distancing, avoiding crowds, doing things outdoors when possible, and washing your hands. What’s less clear is how anything might change in the U.S. over the next few months, because public-health officials have long been saying that these things were necessary to constrain the virus. Fauci pointed out that their advice continues to be met with furious resistance and violent rhetoric from America’s right-wing fringe. “People have been threatening me as a public-health person, literally threatening me and my family,” Fauci said, “because I'm saying we should be doing public-health things like wearing a mask and physical distancing, as if I'm doing something that is harmful to them … not that the virus is hurting us.”