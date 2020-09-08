My personal concern is now a global one. Ventilation plays a major role in transmission of the coronavirus: The odds of catching the coronavirus are nearly 20 times higher indoors than if you’re outside. Droplets containing the virus are insidious. They can linger in a badly ventilated room, potentially spreading throughout even if you’re keeping a safe distance from others. People who are asymptomatic don’t sneeze or cough, but they still release a steady stream of aerosols as they jabber away over salads at lunch or lecture to their students at a university. “Those particles can be suspended in air for hours, and maintain infectivity,” says Jiarong Hong, a mechanical engineer at the University of Minnesota. “But,” he emphasizes, “if you do even just a little bit of a better job [of improving ventilation], you can significantly decrease risks.”

Since my initial bout with mold, I’ve spent an absurd amount of time and energy on a quest to perfect the airflow in my home. What started as an act of desperation has evolved into something bigger: a way of life. Ventilation doesn’t just keep us safer during the pandemic, I’ve realized; it lifts the spirit and the mind. Allow me, this amateur ventilation expert, to teach you how to better ventilate.

My initial impulse toward a mold-free life was to seal the windows and endlessly run the air conditioner. That helped, but created unintended pockets of moisture. My HVAC isn’t centralized, and because there’s no AC in the hallway, I came home from a weekend trip to find that my bedroom door had grown its own skin. The AC had generated enough of a temperature gap to produce condensation on the outside of the door: instant mold. So too with the pandemic: AC alone often doesn’t cut it, Hong told me. If an AC unit just blows air in circles, aerosols can stick around. Gross.

Dehumidifiers were my next idea. I bought two hulking machines, the kind you can leave on for 24 hours a day. Household dehumidifiers typically fill up with water in just a few hours as they try to keep humidity below 70 percent. But these industrial-strength ones drain continuously via a hose, so you never have to empty their tanks. Paired with the AC, the dehumidifiers transformed the atmosphere from yeasty oven to dry comfort, but the air still lacked verve and freshness.

On a whim, I purchased a Vornado fan, stuck it in the corner of my living room, and turned it on. Instantly, I felt like a fool. Were fans the simple solution to this moldy puzzle? But the Vornado was no ordinary fan. It was so powerful that it seemed to inhale the room, invert it, and push it back out. The totality of how it moved all the air was a revelation. Buoyed by this fairly obvious insight, I took things further. I purchased some in-window ventilation units that you can install on your own. I fitted them tightly into windows on opposite sides of the room. One pulls in air, and the other pushes it out. Good lord. Standing in the middle of the living room with the vents and Vornado all working in concert was pure rapture. The AC and dehumidifier almost felt unnecessary.