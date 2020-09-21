Read: America is trapped in a pandemic spiral

This is worrying for people with severe symptoms, but more recently, a few studies suggested that COVID-19 can cause heart inflammation, or myocarditis, even in people who showed mild symptoms, or had recovered. These results were controversial but concerning. Myocarditis is frequently caused by viruses, and resolves on its own in many cases. But it can progress to more severe heart problems, and is one of the leading causes of sudden death in young adults. These studies contributed to decisions by two college football conferences—the Big Ten and the Pac-12—to cancel their fall season. (The Big Ten has since reversed its call, and the Pac-12 is considering doing the same)

These developments have only added to COVID-19’s mystique. News stories and scientific articles have spun a narrative about a bizarre virus that behaves like no other, and a supposedly respiratory illness that should perhaps be reconsidered as a vascular disease. But several cardiologists and virologists I’ve talked with say such claims are overblown. COVID-19 is a severe disease that should be taken seriously, but it’s not all that strange. It seems that way in part because it is new and extremely widespread, and so commands our full attention in the way that most viral illnesses don’t. Hundreds of researchers are studying it. Millions of people have been infected by it. And every study, every news story, and every unusual detail quickens the pulse.

From a virus’s point of view, the heart is both an easy target and a terrible one. It is easy to reach and invade because it collects blood from all over the body and, unlike the brain, has no protective barrier. But infecting the heart also risks killing the host without triggering symptoms that would allow a virus to easily spread—coughing, sneezing, diarrhea, or vomiting. For that reason, viruses that affect only the heart “do not exist,” says Efraín Rivera-Serrano, a virologist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

But viruses can incidentally affect the heart. They do so often enough that in the Western world, they are the most common cause of myocarditis. At least 20 known viruses can trigger this condition, including those that cause influenza, Zika, dengue, and measles.

The list also includes the original SARS virus: One Toronto-based study found its genetic material in seven of 20 autopsied hearts. These hearts also had myocarditis. By contrast, autopsied hearts with traces of the new coronavirus typically don’t (with some exceptions). The virus was there, but whether it was actually doing anything is unclear.

But a virus doesn’t need to be in the heart to wreak havoc. It can cause indirect damage by attacking the lungs and starving the heart of oxygen, or by triggering an inflammatory immune response that affects the entire body. Even viruses that primarily affect the gut (like enteroviruses) or the respiratory system (like adenoviruses) can cause myocarditis in this way, when molecules produced at the site of infection travel through the bloodstream and inflame the heart. Coxsackie B, for example, is the most widely studied cause of viral myocarditis, but is primarily a gut virus that spreads through fecal contamination; it can infect the heart, but it does much of its damage via the immune system.