Generally with respiratory viruses, people who have gotten sick can expect to be infected again at some point, and get sick as a result. Protective antibodies naturally wane over time. Viruses also change over time, especially RNA viruses like this one. This happens every year with influenza, such that immunity from one year’s strain may not protect someone from the next year’s strain.

A flood of headlines over the past few weeks stoked many of our worst fears, warning about instances of people getting infected twice. But despite the way much of the coverage has been framed, so far what we’ve learned about reinfection has been largely reassuring. Globally, more than 25 million people have tested positive for the coronavirus, and we know of very few people who have gotten infected twice. In those that have, the immune system seems to be functioning as we would hope: Antibodies and other protective immune mechanisms are apparently identifying the virus and clearing it before it causes serious illness.

The spate of confirmed reinfections that caused you and so many others concern when they were reported in late August—one in Hong Kong, four in the Netherlands, and one in Belgium—all involved mild or no symptoms. Combine them with evidence about the ubiquity of protective antibodies developing in people after they’ve had COVID-19, and the rarity of cases of reinfection suggests a meaningful degree of protection from a second bout of illness for at least a few months. Making longer-term estimates is difficult, because the pandemic hasn’t been around longer.

Many news reports were scarier than they needed to be because they implied that people had been sick and then gotten sick again. The cases were occasionally referred to, inaccurately, as proof that you can “catch COVID twice.” But testing positive for the coronavirus doesn’t mean you have COVID-19. Though the terms are often used interchangeably, the difference between getting infected by the virus twice and getting a severe disease twice is massively consequential.

No matter how robust your immune system’s memory is, it won’t stop the virus from temporarily landing on your hands or in your nose, and being detected during a swab test. But in such instances, antibodies should eradicate the virus before it replicates so widely as to make you highly contagious, and before it makes you sick. We’re really interested in two specific questions: Are people carrying the virus getting sick again? And are they contagious?

Evidence is only beginning to trickle in. The first widely reported case of someone apparently getting sick twice was published last week. Researchers at a public-health department in Nevada reported in a preprint research article that a 24-year-old had developed vague symptoms (headache, diarrhea, nausea) beginning in March. At the time, he tested positive for coronavirus. He subsequently tested negative. Then, in June, he developed severe respiratory symptoms and tested positive again. The report suggests that both illnesses were COVID-19.