“Almost any product that one would contemplate using for a human being would likely meet the criteria for EUA,” says Luciana Borio, a former acting chief scientist at the FDA who is now a vice president at In-Q-Tel. “Therefore it must be applied with tremendous responsibility.”

The FDA maintains that politics played no role in the blood-plasma EUA, but even the appearance of political meddling can erode trust in the agency. “Their credibility as a regulatory agency I fear has been damaged already,” says Sandra Quinn, a public-health researcher at the University of Maryland.

The FDA previously came under fire for issuing an EUA for hydroxychloroquine after Trump became fixated on the drug, which the agency later rescinded when the drug proved to be ineffective. With plasma, the agency has again issued an EUA following a loud and public campaign by the president based on little scientific evidence. The Trump administration is reportedly considering using the EUA process to fast-track a COVID-19 vaccine before the November election. “It just seems to be a pattern now,” says Jesse Goodman, a former chief scientist at the FDA now at Georgetown. “I’m very worried that this might happen with vaccines.” A controversial EUA for a vaccine could inflame fears that a vaccine is being rushed out.

Back in 2009, when the H1N1 flu was declared a pandemic, Quinn began studying whether the public would accept a vaccine authorized under emergency use. Willingness to get such a vaccine, she found, was low: 8.7 percent of the people she surveyed said they would get a “flu vaccine that was recently developed and not yet approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,” 63.5 percent said no, and 27.8 were undecided. Only 4.2 percent of Black respondents said yes, which the study attributed to the legacy of mistrust from biomedical experimentation, such as the Tuskegee study, on Black Americans. Ultimately, no EUA was necessary for the H1N1 vaccine, which was approved through normal processes because of its similarity to the seasonal flu vaccine.

Only in one convoluted and somewhat exceptional case has a vaccine ever been authorized for emergency use. In 2004, a judge suspended a mandatory anthrax vaccination program for members of the military after ruling that the FDA did not follow the proper procedure for approval; the FDA ended up issuing an EUA before reaffirming the vaccine’s safety and efficacy in a formal review. (In 2001, before the EUA mechanism was written into law, the anthrax vaccine was also offered to postal workers under an “investigational new drug” protocol. Participation was extremely low, Quinn says, partly because of mistrust between management and workers who felt they were being used as “lab monkeys” or “guinea pigs.”)

In some ways, vaccines are especially ill-suited for the EUA process, because they have to clear a higher bar than drugs do. Drugs are given to sick people; vaccines are given to healthy people, so the acceptable risks are much smaller. “I don't think one would want to use the vaccine based on the kind of minimal, uncontrolled, or preliminary evidence we sometimes see for therapies,” Goodman told me. “Absolutely not.” The EUA process is flexible, so it’s up to the FDA to decide what level of evidence to require for a vaccine. Goodman said he can envision a scenario in which a vaccine should be authorized for emergency use—for instance, after large clinical trials have been completed but before the FDA has finished a formal review. But given how the FDA has handled hydroxychloroquine and now blood plasma, the agency could do everything right with a vaccine and the decision might still seem suspect.