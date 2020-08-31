Hamblin: Well, his idea of testing convalescent plasma, or plasma from people who have recently had the disease, goes back a long time. Even in the [1918 flu] pandemic, we attempted to use plasma that you just—sort of distilling out the antibodies in the blood of people who’d been sick—

Katherine Wells: Can I ask what plasma is?

Hamblin: It’s once you take the red and white blood cells out of blood … and you’ve just got this yellowish protein-filled plasma that … should just have proteins in it, including these antibodies … And in theory, they should be antibodies that would work similar to if your own body had made those antibodies and protected you from the disease, or at least help to stop the virus.

It’s a nice idea that has been tried in other respiratory viruses to mixed effect. There’s even a lot of debate about whether it helped during the 1918–19 influenza, but it was definitely tried. And the debate continues now for what we’re seeing as to whether it actually helps with coronavirus.

The Mayo Clinic has done a big study, and it seems like there could be some benefit, depending on the case, depending on when it’s given, depending on an individual’s physiology and how they respond to it. But the reason it was just in the news is because the FDA on Sunday gave plasma an emergency use authorization, allowing doctors to use it to treat COVID-19.

Wells: Yeah. I saw this headline ... “FDA Issues Emergency Use Authorization for Convalescent Plasma as Potential Promising COVID-19 Treatment, Another Achievement in Administration’s Fight Against Pandemic.” That’s a news release from the Food and Drug Administration, a nonpartisan scientific organization designed to protect our health.

Hamblin: Yeah, that alone is really concerning and unprecedented, as well as the language from the commissioner thereafter in a press conference kind of misstating how effective plasma is, exaggerating these effects in a way that seems to be in line with the need for the administration to have some success in fighting the pandemic right now, politically.

Kola: So my kind of vision of what this would look like was probably always a little bit wrong, in that … they weren’t going to take the plasma from me, immediately give it to another patient, and that patient was going to the next day be, like, sitting up rosy-cheeked ...

Hamblin: Well, until now, they would have done it in a research setting. And it still could be used in a study that could help us identify [if] plasma is useful if given during days four and six to patients between ages 20 and 40 who have respiratory symptoms. And I’m optimistic there will be use cases like that. The work just remains to be done to identify them, exactly how. But when you lump it all together, too broadly, we’re not seeing a big effect. But now that there is this emergency authorization, people might just request that their doctor prescribe it.