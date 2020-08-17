Flu season always kills tons of people. This is a great time to overhaul those systems and just make sure that they have the sort of—they don’t have to have airplane-level ventilation—but the kind of thing where you know you’re not sitting in stagnant air. That’s so important to restore faith in public transit. For the climate, it’s important. And for people not feeling like they need to all try to buy cars, because what do people think is going to happen in New York and D.C. with all these cars? Where do they go? We already have 6,000 miles of road in New York City.

My solution to the pandemic was to open those roads: Open them to pedestrians and close them to cars. Because people need space to bike and run and hang out and get out of their apartments. And instead, people are buying cars and you’re going to need that road even more. Those parking spaces where we’ve also now located our restaurants are going to be even higher in higher demand. Do you see this changing the face of American cities?

Meyer: I think this is one of the really great open questions about the pandemic. Something I’ve been pretty disappointed about in D.C., that I think New Yorkers have also been disappointed about, is that a lot of the western cities, especially in the Pacific Northwest, have really taken this opportunity to reclaim the streets from cars. People need to social distance and they need to get outside. The way to do that is to pedestrian-ize streets.

I’m curious about what’s going to happen to people like me who are reluctant car owners, or who have cars for very specific purposes, who also want cities to open the streets and also want cities to end free parking so people have more space to walk around. Historically, car owners have kind of been this more monolithic bloc acting in their own interests, acting like they always want more parking. It’s actually really important during this time that cities and city planners and governments act forcefully to preserve all the benefits of being a pedestrian or cyclist or a scooter rider or an e-bike rider in the city because people are buying cars. And the tendency will be to revert to car-first planning and car-first decision making. And if cities don’t move forward during this time, then I think they’re going to wake up in 2021 or 2022, and they’ll have actually lost ground. People will just default to their cars a lot more. And cities like D.C. and New York will become less livable and more unhealthy places to live because people will be opting for cars.

Hamblin: And we should mention, too, that not everyone that lives in cities can afford a car.

Meyer: Yes, and we should also say that, certainly in cities like D.C. and New York, car ownership is an important issue to a lot of different kinds of people. Studies show that if you don’t have a car, and then you get access to a car, your earning potential does go up, because now you can drive to a lot of jobs that you weren’t able to get to before. It’s important that the way we move forward in transportation basically makes it easier and easier to not own a car and makes it possible so that you have access to all the same number of jobs and that there are good jobs for you without a car, as you do with a car.