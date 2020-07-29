Those families—like tens of thousands of families before them—were moved to settlement colonies like this one, miles from the city center and far from the sources of work and income that they once knew. When the families arrived, many of the apartments they eventually moved into lacked running water or electricity. “There was only one light—an emergency light on the veranda,” says Vasanth, who has struggled to find work. It is too expensive to travel the nearly 19 miles to central Chennai, where he once sold electronics. “For three months we struggled hard,” he says. “We were stir crazy.”

It’s a familiar sentiment. Vasanth’s former neighborhood of Sathyavani Muthu Nagar is one of dozens of informal settlements in the process of being demolished by Chennai officials—part of a vast effort, they say, to restore the city’s heavily polluted and constricted waterways. The government’s first step, according to project documents, is what’s officially called “slum clearance,” or the removal of “encroachments.”

Supporters of these restoration initiatives say they are sorely needed. Chennai’s rivers are plagued by rampant pollution and overdevelopment, leaving them uniquely vulnerable. Science suggests that both problems are only amplified by climate change and will continue to be so in coming years. The long-term goal, officials say, is the restoration of crucial riverbank wetlands that can act as buffers against both flood and drought.

The neighborhood-clearance projects are carried out in coordination with various government organizations, including the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT), the state Public Works Department, and the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB). The problem, critics say, is that implementing these otherwise well-intentioned programs weighs heavily on—and has little regard for—the thousands of low-income inhabitants eking out already-difficult lives in dozens of informal communities along Chennai’s rivers.

Indeed, under the new eco-restoration initiatives, it is not just the 2,092 families from Sathyavani Muthu Nagar—including Vasanth’s—whose lives will be impacted. Nearly 60,000 families are currently marked for eviction from the banks of Chennai’s rivers, according to the TNSCB, which handles the relocation of residents. The families are living in what the officials call “objectionable locations”: low-lying, flood-prone areas. Many have already been moved.

But experts worry that at best, these environmental initiatives—while ostensibly for the common good—will continue to result in severe consequences for the city’s poor. At worst, they say, climate change and ecological restoration are being used as pretenses for evacuating the city’s slums so that new and equally imprudent infrastructure can be built. “Even without climate change, we are a city that has been built to drown itself,” says writer Nityanand Jayaraman, who works on environmental justice campaigns in Chennai. “We don’t need extreme weather events. Regular weather events are enough to finish us off.”