But these numbers are far from complete. The lack of such basic information comes down to the mysteries of this syndrome: The symptoms vary widely, and they may not appear right away. By the time they show up, many children test negative for the virus, but positive for antibodies. So it’s been difficult to prove that the virus is indeed the cause. Only in recent weeks have patterns become clear enough, around the world, to speak with much certainty.

At first, kids seemed to be mostly spared from the effects of the coronavirus. But in April, a few weeks after the initial surge in COVID-19 in the United States, strange cases started popping up in news reports and medical journals. The next month, the CDC warned parents, in a not-reassuring fashion, to consult a doctor “right away” if their child develops “symptoms of MIS-C” that include: “fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eye, [or] feeling extra tired.” This recommendation amounts to Call your doctor if anything happens at all.

Since the initial news in the spring, physician groups have tried to define the syndrome more clearly. In a new review article in the journal Radiology, doctors in the U.K. report rapidly progressing inflammation in the lungs and abdomen of kids with MIS-C. Other children had blood clots and heart failure. The American College of Rheumatology recently noted that some children with MIS-C are in shock and have neurologic symptoms. They are also likely to develop an irregular heartbeat or to have their ventricles misfire, dangerously dropping their blood pressure. In some cases, kids have life-threatening aneurysms that threaten to burst the coronary arteries, the delicate vessels that supply blood to the heart.

But unlike COVID-19, these symptoms may take many weeks to show up in kids. When the CDC first warned about this syndrome, my colleague Sarah Zhang wrote a fascinating article explaining why the delay in identifying MIS-C was so dramatic. COVID-19 and MIS-C both can involve a serious immune-system dysfunction known as a cytokine storm. The process seems to be triggered by the coronavirus in both ailments, but it happens on different time scales. When adults come down with a severe case of COVID-19, their immune system goes into overdrive and crashes within days or weeks of contracting the coronavirus. Because this same crash rarely happens in kids, it initially seemed like they were mostly not harmed by the virus. But it seems now that some immune effects just take longer to show themselves.

The idea of an infectious microbe causing a delayed condition isn’t new. Polio can cause paralysis that comes on years after the virus has left the body, and strep throat can lead to rheumatic heart disease after the bacterial invasion subsides. When doctors first started reporting MIS-C, some assumed that they were seeing another type of immune reaction, known as Kawasaki disease. Only in recent weeks have physician groups started to reach a consensus that what’s happening is indeed unique to kids who’ve had the coronavirus.