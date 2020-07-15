Read: Air travel is going to be very bad, for a very long time

What makes flying especially risky, at least theoretically, is the air on the flight. A plane involves many people in an enclosed space for prolonged periods. Mucus membranes in your nasal passages dry out on a plane, making them more prone to being colonized by a virus. But the air on a flight should be as safe as or safer than other enclosed spaces where people are spending prolonged periods together. Unlike many homes or offices, the air in a plane is constantly turning over, with outside air sucked into the cabin and old air pushed out. Any air that is recirculated is supposed to be run through a HEPA filter that can catch almost any virus.

The ventilation is probably not as good as if all the windows on the plane were open, but, well, that would cause it to crash and everyone inside to suffocate. Still, it’s better than sitting in a car with the air-conditioning going, recirculating air while everyone inside sits in the stew.

The air on planes can be an issue when their ventilation system is shut off, even temporarily, such as when they’re stuck on a tarmac for one of those always-unclear reasons. This situation is credited with one well-known influenza outbreak, in which 38 of 54 people on a plane were infected after sitting on a tarmac for three hours without air circulation. No such instances of cabinwide spread have been reported with the coronavirus, though there have been isolated reports of transmission, mostly to a single nearby passenger. The worst reported incident was in early March, when Vietnam’s health ministry linked a dozen cases to a long flight from London to Hanoi.

To be safe, planes shouldn’t sit idle with their ventilation system off for long. If yours is doing that, demand that it be turned back on. The air system is also typically turned off during boarding and deplaning, leading some airlines to get creative about new boarding patterns that minimize how long it takes. If a more efficient boarding process were always possible, I wish they’d done it a long time ago. In any case, I wouldn’t rush to be the first person to board the plane.

It may also help to turn on the personal fan above your head. At least, it can’t hurt. That air should be filtered, and on the off chance that someone sitting very close to you has the virus and is spreading it around, this fan might help dilute it and shoo away anything hanging in the air near you.

Overall, the air in a plane’s cabin should completely turn over every three minutes. When that sort of ventilation system is combined with people correctly wearing high-quality masks, and declining to travel if they are at all symptomatic or have had contact with people who are sick, the risk of an outbreak on a plane should be close to zero.