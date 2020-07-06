Wells: So this is happening to kids after they have recovered from COVID-19?

Hamblin: They probably didn't even get it.

Zhang: Yeah, they never had the coughing or the shortness of breath that most of us associate with COVID-19.

Wells: Got it. But these are in instances where they had the virus circulating in their bodies, they fight off the virus, and then some number of weeks later, they start to have these inflammatory symptoms.

Zhang: Yeah, exactly. It's like the virus is gone or almost gone, but the system is still reacting to it for some reason.

Wells: I understand that a lot of the worst reactions in adults to coronavirus happen with a cytokine storm, like an overreaction of the immune system. Is the same theory in play here with kids?

Zhang: I think in a general sense, that is what we're seeing. You fight off the virus first. Even when adults have this really strong reaction, it's towards the end of infection and they may not actually have that much virus.

Wells: It's a delayed reaction.

Zhang: Yeah, the real difference is that you just never got the respiratory symptoms in kids that you tend to see in adults.

Hamblin: I'm imagining a sort of Venn diagram here. There's an MIS-C-COVID-19 Venn diagram where some people are going to have both, some people are going to have just the respiratory symptoms, and some people are just going to have a delayed immune response.

Wells: Are there any theories about why this is happening? Are kids' immune systems are a lot stronger in general, so they're better at fighting off that initial disease, but then keep going too long or something?

Zhang: There are some theories. Kids' immune systems are stronger and weaker in different ways. Kids tend to encounter a lot of new pathogens because everything you encounter as a kid is new to you, so they tend to be better at fighting off something that's completely new.

But if you're seeing something for the first time, it also takes time for your immune system to mount that response. If you're an adult and you've had, for instance, chickenpox before, the next time you see chickenpox, your immune system will recognize it and start getting rid of it right away, whereas in kids, it may take a while for their immune system to respond. So they do work slightly differently and that might help explain why their responses are so different to adults.

Wells: Got it. You know, there was this thought at the beginning of the pandemic that maybe kids are better off and maybe they don't seem to get sick, so we don't have to worry about them. But is the lesson here that actually, we do?

Hamblin: I think kids are better off than adults—though it does seem that they can transmit the virus, as anyone who's carrying it can). And MIS-C is pretty reliably treatable so far. It shouldn't be super scary. What is worth keeping in mind is that these patterns are just now emerging. We don't know how this is going to play out in the long term across the population in terms of potential delayed effects.