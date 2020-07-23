The $600 benefit meant that most people were actually making just as much money or even a little bit more than they were making at their job. Now they’ll go down to making, in some cases half as much as they were before. This is a catastrophe for families that are really going to struggle to put food on the table and to pay rent. It's also a really bad thing for the overall economy because all of that spending is just going to disappear.

Wells: Let’s start with that $600 a week. How has it been working? Do you have an example of what kind of impact that was having?

Lowrey: I talked to a ton of people for a story about this. One of the people I spoke with was Bridgit. She was a concert photographer and a nanny and both of those things are just gone, now. Absent the $600, she would be below the poverty line. She would be getting about $200 a week in UI and it would be really hard for her. She's been applying for tons of jobs and she said she's willing to take almost anything but people really aren't hiring.

Wells: What has been the effect of all of these people getting that $600? If it goes away at the end of this week, what happens nationwide?

Lowrey: Normally income measures, the earnings of all of the households in a given state or given area, are very, very tightly correlated with the unemployment rate because you don't make money if you're not out working, right? What Congress did was so big, the amount of money they pushed in was so great, that the rise in the unemployment rate—from roughly four percent to now roughly fifteen percent, nationally—did not result in income losses for almost all families. That's amazing.

Wells: That's exactly what they intended to do, right? They were like, all of these jobs are disappearing and we need to make sure that people don't sink into poverty and insecurity.

Lowrey: Exactly. Where you do see income losses, and this is important, is in people who weren't covered by that UI expansion. I don't want to make it seem like it was literally everybody, because it wasn't and it's still a pretty patchy program. A lot of people are still waiting on checks or they don't qualify. But as a general point, Congress actually replaced all of the income losses for people who were covered by this and they really broadly expanded the number of people who are covered. And now that's going away.

Wells: What happens on Friday?

James Hamblin: That's the cliff, Katherine.

Lowrey: Yeah, so Congress made this whole thing temporary. They put an expiration date on it and that date is at the end of the week. Right now, even if Congress did pass something, the states would need to reprogram their systems to accommodate for that change. We're already past the point where the states have the capacity to do that. These state UI programs are really underfunded. It's not a centralized computer—these are really rickety systems and they're individually run by the states.