Meanwhile, my formerly natty partner, Charlie, has grown a scraggly mall-Santa beard as he sits in bed all day amid an ever-expanding litter box of newspapers. News alerts chime as he plots the course of the pandemic and its destruction on a hand-drawn wall map in the bedroom. It’s like getting a doctorate in the coronavirus from a deranged Civil War reenactor. Now protest cities are sprouting across another global map, as he sits on the phone arguing with several generations of family, the younger ones saying defund the police, the older ones saying defund your college tuitions. All is emotion, tears, a madhouse.

For my own sanity, even before this most recent turn, I needed an escape—but where? As I cast about for options, a girlfriend recommended that I try “Yoga With Adriene.” I’m not a yogic person by nature. With creaky hips and a monkey mind, I don’t have the patience. In fact, I’d just deleted another online yoga “opportunity” that required a $150, 12-pack commitment and featured an 8:30 p.m. class called “Sleep Like a Baby.” I definitely don’t have a problem sinking into unconsciousness by day’s end. (A rare grace note to our current existence is being able to wear a mask while filling your grocery cart with an embarrassing amount of alcohol.)

Read: Yoga, but affordable

However, Yoga With Adriene turned out to have a very low bar for entry. It’s free and on YouTube. Among Adriene’s offerings is a 30-day beginners’ series called “Home.” It dropped—presciently—in January 2020. Was our yogini picking up some special global vibrations?

Yoga With Adriene is ridiculously easy to find—start typing yoga into YouTube’s search bar and pop! There’s our girl. That is perhaps because, as I’d eventually learn, Yoga With Adriene has been “discovered” by seemingly every American who is not doing something important during the pandemic, and perhaps a few who are.

Even before COVID-19 warped our world, Adriene was YouTube’s top yoga channel, with about 6 million subscribers. In the past two months, almost 1 million new people have signed up; there were 1.8 million views on April 13 alone.

“Home” begins comfortably with “Day 0: Welcome.” Fade up on a homey bachelorette loft bathed in Crate and Barrel’s golden midday light. To gently upswelling music, we see Adriene—a youthful, Clinique-fresh-faced brunette—gazing out her window, sipping her morning coffee. The music ends, and here is Adriene, in virginal braids, sitting on a pillow in a T-shirt and leggings, petting her napping dog, Benji. In a lilting alto, she suggests we slip into comfy clothing and offers that this series “is designed for us to come together, as we are. We may be coming to this program wanting to trim and tone the body—you will!” Then, more softly: “You may be coming to this program to heal something that’s been aching you. Maybe you will.”