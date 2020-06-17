In your specific case, I’m kind of in awe that this big wedding is happening right now. Cases of COVID-19 in California are surging. Having a reception seems especially feckless, because that part is specifically about interacting with other people. It’s easy to say that attendees will wear masks and socially distance, but that goes one of two ways: People adhere to the rules and the experience is awkward and sad, or they don’t and risk spreading the virus. When you bring together a lot of friends and family, the natural instinct to embrace and act like you did in the old days will be difficult to overcome. Not everyone in attendance will be on the same page about their willingness to socially distance. It’s not a setting where people could truly party.

Having a wedding ceremony is a little different. For some, the whole ritual is hollow and trivial to begin with, so the pandemic is a perfect excuse to just elope. But for a huge number of people the marriage just won’t feel real without a ceremony of the sort that they’ve been imagining as long as they can remember: “the best day of my life.” The wedding-industrial complex paints a picture of a festive, elaborate, catered gathering as essential to any hope for marital bliss.

Read: The pandemic’s long-lasting effects on weddings

But that’s their problem, not yours. If you aren’t comfortable going to the wedding ceremony, you shouldn’t go. I wouldn’t feel comfortable. Having 150 people signals a lack of caution. Weddings can be selfish affairs, but having this event right now goes beyond selfish. Anyone who is inviting people to celebrate them in a mass (or even minor) gathering during this pandemic carries the burden of making extremely, deeply, abundantly clear to people that they don’t need to come.

A new type of wedding invitation might help lay out the vibe: no more “We’d be thrilled for you to join us” or even “We request your presence” unless it is extremely clear that zero credit will be lost by guests who join virtually. Actually, I’m not even sure virtually should be a word anymore. Zooming into a wedding needs to be considered as real as being there in corporeal form. This probably should’ve been the case for a long time—I would’ve gone to way more weddings if I didn’t have to fly and book a hotel.

Even a slight suggestion that people should be physically present will guilt people into traveling. Getting people to avoid mass gatherings is difficult enough; the least we can do is enable people who don’t even want to. The couple shouldn’t even want people there who feel uncomfortable. And at the same time, they shouldn’t want people there who are going to break the rules and make the marginally comfortable people suddenly feel like they made the wrong choice. The invitation should probably include some footnote about how such people will be asked to leave.