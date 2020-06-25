Editor’s Note: The data used in our COVID-19 tracker are updated daily around 5 p.m. ET.

How many people have the coronavirus in your state, and how many people are being tested for it? The COVID Tracking Project at The Atlantic is monitoring vital information about the pandemic in each U.S. state, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

All 50 states regularly report their new positive cases, as do Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. But some public-health departments aren’t providing as much information to the public as others. To help readers understand how thorough each one is in its reporting, we’ve assigned every state a letter grade. This grade does not assess the quality of a state’s testing, but rather the detail, transparency, and regularity of its data. As of June 25, the COVID Tracking Project assesses states on 16 different factors in five categories, and it revises state grades at least once a week.

In our data, each state’s number of positive cases includes people who are currently ill with COVID-19, people who have recovered from it, and people who have died. We have also broken out the number of deaths into its own column, which you can find in the “Overall” view.

You can explore the data by selecting a state in the chart below:

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, Census Bureau

Melissa DePuydt, Frankie Dintino, Tolulope Edionwe, Alexis C. Madrigal, Robinson Meyer, Gerald Rich, Quinn Ryan, and Jacob Stern contributed to this report.