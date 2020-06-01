This wasn’t supposed to happen. In March, Congress passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, making it easier for many American workers to receive paid leave if they get COVID-19, or if they have to care for children who are out of school. For the remainder of the year, employees are eligible for two weeks of paid sick leave if they are quarantined or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, and 12 weeks of leave paid at two-thirds of their salary if they are caring for a child whose school or child-care provider is closed.

But the law excludes all sorts of employees. Large companies aren’t included in the law, and small companies can claim an exemption. Employers can supplement what’s required under the law with more expansive leave policies, but some companies are already ending the more generous leave policies that they put in place immediately after the coronavirus outbreak.

Our pandemic approach to sick leave is a continuation of America’s jumbled leave laws, in which your time off largely depends on your employer, not your needs. Because of this patchwork system, Americans are some of the only workers in the Western world who risk getting fired if they don’t drag their sick selves into work. Before the pandemic, a quarter of private-sector workers didn’t have a single paid sick day.

The inconsistent way that America does sick leave will become an even bigger problem as more states open up and companies ask their employees to return to the office. In the coming months, employers will wield remarkable power in determining whether their employees will be at risk of catching COVID-19, and whether they can keep their jobs if they do. As unemployment remains high and companies have more workers to choose from, more people may find themselves losing their jobs if they get sick.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act is an example of an unfortunate truth in health-care policy: Even when things get better for working-class people, they usually don’t get completely better. This new law provides little clarity for workers on exactly what they’re entitled to, and when. And surveys suggest that many Americans haven’t even heard about it, so they may not know they can take advantage of the benefits.

Under the FFCRA, employees can get time off only for a reason directly related to COVID-19, and the law exempts employers with more than 500 employees, likely because many large companies already offer paid sick days—though perhaps not two weeks’ worth. What’s more, companies with fewer than 50 employees can qualify for exemptions if it would “jeopardize the viability of the business.” This rips open a major loophole that could leave millions of workers without paid leave. According to an analysis by the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, these exemptions mean only 47 percent of private-sector workers will have guaranteed access to coronavirus-related sick leave. For example, many grocery-store chains and meatpacking plants, where infections have been rampant, have more than 500 employees. Many health-care workers are exempt from the law as well.