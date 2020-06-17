They didn’t have evidence of that. But we have these sort of rose-colored glasses on. There’s an odd optimism in moments of fear, where you start to look at things that are implausible and that are not, in fact, risk-free. And suddenly it’s very easy to convince people: You know, why not try it? Why not do it?

Wells: So we know that hydroxychloroquine is not going to somehow magically protect us, and now the FDA is saying no, but you have said many times that outcomes are highly correlated with people’s general health and immune systems. So we should be doing things to boost our immune system and make sure that we are as healthy as possible, right?

Hamblin: Yeah. Actually, boosting the immune system is one of my pet peeves.

Wells: Because you don’t like the word boost?

Hamblin: Yeah, well, you don’t want to increase it unduly. We have talked about the cytokine storm, and that’s actually your immune system going way overboard.

Wells: Right, and autoimmune disorders.

Hamblin: Yes, exactly. Those are treated with immune-suppressing drugs, of which hydroxychloroquine is one. We’re talking about a sort of balance and equilibrium that we’re looking to achieve.

Wells: I’ve been taking a multivitamin every day because I’m like: I don’t know. Couldn’t hurt. But you are a multivitamin skeptic for reasons that I don’t remember or understand. What’s wrong with taking a multivitamin? Isn’t that just good if you need it and not bad if you don’t?

Hamblin: I think that’s generally true. It’s probably fine. Depending on if you’re taking a lot of other vitamins and supplements with it, there’s a potential with some vitamins that you can get too much, but most likely these vitamins are balanced such that you’re not going to have too much of anything. But what I’m interested in is that same fallacy I’m worried about with hydroxychloroquine: a false sense of protection.

It’s been my experience that when I have taken multivitamins, I feel some sort of Maybe I don’t need to eat quite as well. A lot of people feel that you can maybe just, like, have a pizza and a multivitamin, and that means you’re full up on all the things you need.

But it’s not the same. It doesn’t work. It would be amazing if you could replicate a healthy diet in one pill a day, but we’re so far from that.

Wells: What is the point of a multivitamin then? Why does it not work?

Hamblin: There is something to the actual structure of food. It contains fiber. It sends a signal to your gut simply by its volume. We have not been able to, in medical science, replicate the act of eating real food. When people have to have feeding tubes of different kinds of emergency nutrition, it’s never as sustainable as when you’re actually eating “real food.”

Wells: Right, but there have been studies that show that people who wear safety gear are more reckless, and we still tell people, “Wear a seat belt and a helmet,” so why not take a multivitamin?