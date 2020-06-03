So, born into deep poverty. And as a young man, he decided that he was not going to live his life impoverished in the same way that his father did, working very hard and giving up half of his income to the man who owned the land. It was really serfdom, if you will. It was really slavery by another name. So with the encouragement of his wife, who grew up in a land owning family ... She strongly encouraged him to buy some land in debt. And he did. But he was very, very concerned about being vulnerable economically in the same way that his dad had been. He was able to get a 40-year mortgage from a bank. And he decided that he didn't want to be in debt for 40 years and he wanted to pay it off as quickly as possible. And he vowed that he was paid off in one year.

He didn't want to be obligated. So he worked night and day. He was in the fields often seven days a week—14, 16 hours a day. He actually paid off that mortgage in five years.

Wells: Wow.

James: And then he said: I think maybe that's the reason why my legs are all out of whack as it is, because I think I pushed myself too hard in the fields. So I should have said that in addition to having that high blood pressure. He also had a debilitating case of osteoarthritis. He could barely walk. And he had had a case of a peptic ulcer disease sometime in his 50s that was so severe that 40 percent of his stomach had to be removed. So he had these three major diseases, at the root of which is inflammation and presumably chronic psychological stress. So I thought: Oh, that's really very interesting.

I was just blown away by the fact they could pay off this property—about 75 acres—in five years. So after about an hour and a half or so, his wife came in. And she said: John Henry, it's time for lunch and bring your guest with you. And I said: Your name is John Henry? And he said: Yes, my name is John Henry Martin.

And so the wheels started turning. John Henry Martin. The legend of John Henry, the steel-driving man who went up against this mechanical steam drill and refused to be defeated by it. He emerged victorious because he just went all-out, mobilized all of his energy—psychological and physical—to defeat this mechanical steam drill in this contest. He won, but then immediately after victory, dropped dead from complete exhaustion. Well, John Henry Martin also went up against a machine. The machine was the sharecropping system. And he was determined to be successful. He was successful, but he paid a very high price.

That planted this idea in my mind: John Henryism. Maybe this whole phenomenon that the life of John Henry Martin represented was something that could be called John Henryism. There's a lot of cardiovascular disease in my family. And so I realize that John Henry Martin's story was really the story of my people. It was the story, really, of African Americans writ large, being faced with the machine—the machine that I have in recent years come to call structural racism where the social and economic order is arrayed against you. It's designed to keep you subordinated. It's designed to prevent you from being successful. And if you resist those forces of subjugation, if you refuse to acquiesce and you go against it and you become determined to be successful in the face of these enormous odds, you might very well be successful. But there will be a price to pay.