Wells: Like, how does church work now? For instance.

Hamblin: Yeah, and there’s still a lot to be understood here, but basically you have all this mucus in your nasal pharynx, and that’s where the virus is hanging out and replicating. If you sneeze, it comes out in these big droplets, and those are going to fall to the ground pretty quickly. If someone is six feet away, none of those will hit you and it’s okay. But some will be projected into the air because they’re so tiny, they’re considered aerosolized—so they can just float and linger for a long time. That happens in coughing. It’s this process of force. The forcible ejection creates the aerosolization in a way that when you’re breathing real calmly and quietly, it’s just going to produce less [viral] material. Singing, especially when you’re doing it loudly and passionately, is much closer to coughing than it is to just sitting quietly.

Wells: I remember at the beginning of this, there was a choir that sang together and everybody got sick and several people died, I think. Right?

Hamblin: That was a case where there was one person who had some flu-like symptoms and attended and spread the virus to 53 out of 61 people who were at that choir practice. We were talking with Alexis [Madrigal] on Monday about super-spreading, and this is exactly how outbreaks really pick up the pace quickly: when you have not just someone spreading it to maybe a family member or a co-worker, but one person infecting 53 people. Then the same thing has been observed elsewhere. In Amsterdam, 102 out of 130 members of a choir got infected. In Austria, 43 out of 44. A lot of people in a small space projecting a lot and usually not having good airflow, because part of this is you’re supposed to be in a chamber where the sound will resonate in certain ways. It’s not the same when it’s done outdoors.

Wells: So should people have church services outdoors?

Hamblin: This is the kind of thing where I’m going to be really hesitant to adjudicate exactly at what point it becomes okay. What Tyler said is that in his church they’ve started to transition to not just singing quietly, but having about a fourth as many people in the congregation come [to services]. I think the more masks you can wear, the more airflow you can have, the more outdoors it can be—as in, if you could leave all doors and windows open, and there’s this free flow. All of those factors are going to help, and none are going to make it risk-free.

Wells: Okay, next question. This week, this whole thing blew up about asymptomatic transmission. And it’s something we’ve talked about before. But we’ve got a question about this from Lauren. She says, “Can you guys please unpack the WHO kerfuffle on asymptomatic transmission?” Do you understand this kerfuffle?

Hamblin: Yes. On Monday, there was a comment from an official at the World Health Organization. The official said that asymptomatic spread is “very rare.” And that got picked up.