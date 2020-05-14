Banach: Well, agent one is my wife. But if we were in a wreck together, it’s my brother. So you have a backup agent. You have to think of the worst-case scenario. The problem with the whole advance-directives conversation is that when people usually hear it, they think about Terri Schiavo; they think about what happens when someone’s in a vegetative state or at the end of their life. But that’s not usually how advance directives come up. They usually come up when someone’s lost their ability to make a decision either momentarily, like if they’ve been struck or stunned, or permanently, like if they have dementia and can’t make decisions anymore. When that point happens, who do you want to make decisions for you? If it’s the system making the decision for you, like the hospital or the nursing home, they’re going to make the decision that protects themselves first.

James Hamblin: When you say “protected,” you mean that the hospital system is going to default to a place where they can’t be accused of withholding care, right? It’s about prolonging life rather than providing comfort.

Banach: Exactly. Most people don’t want to prolong life at all costs. Most people say they want to be at home with their loved ones and in the least restrictive, most comfortable environment.

Wells: But it’s not that simple, right? There’s lots of gray area there.

Banach: Right. I’ll give you a good example. In her advance directive, my mom specified that she wanted to be on a ventilator, if it ever came to that. But in the context of COVID-19, she said, “You know what? I’ve been doing some research and I’ve realized that people with COVID-19 who are put on ventilators who already have pulmonary problems, like me, usually don’t make it, so I don’t want a ventilator for COVID-19.”

But for me, I’m 44. Maybe I do want a ventilator if I have COVID-19, because maybe I’ll make it. The problem with getting too granular is that you can never foresee everything that might happen or advances in medicine that might take place. That’s the argument for just making sure your loved ones know what you want.

Wells: How do you get one?

Banach: If you go to our website, you’ll be able to download your state-specific form. Once you have an advance directive, you should digitize it and get it into your medical records. If it’s under your mattress or in a safe-deposit box, no one’s ever going to see it. You don’t need a lawyer. I’m a lawyer, and I think a lot of lawyers convince people that they need a lawyer to execute advance directives. You absolutely don’t. This is not rocket science.

Wells: What’s a do-not-resuscitate order? Is it the same as an advance directive?

Banach: Do-not-resuscitate orders are part of advance directives. Let’s say I’m 97 years old. Do I really want them sticking something in me, sending me to the hospital and possibly dying there? The answer’s probably no, because I may not make it, and if I do, my family might not be able to visit me. If what’s important to you is receiving care in the home and being with your loved ones, that’s not going to be possible. Once you get on that ambulance, you may not be coming back for quite a while.