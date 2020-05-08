Curiosity about January isn’t driven only by the collective good. Many Americans are eager to know whether that lingering cough or punishing fever they had back in the winter was in fact COVID-19. It’s tempting to believe that a sizable chunk of the population secretly carried the virus in January, because then there would be hope that anyone who came down with a suspicious illness in the past few months has some degree of immunity now. At the very least, if the U.S. dramatically increased its estimate of January infections, Americans could have some scientific backing for mourning a death in the family as coronavirus-related.

Unfortunately, experts generally agree that the actual number of Americans carrying the virus by the end of January was nowhere near high enough to support speculation about herd immunity and star-studded superspreader events. Beyond that, the estimates vary widely. Lauren Gardner, an associate professor of engineering at Johns Hopkins University, who created the school’s popular dashboard for tracking coronavirus cases, told me that “there could have been hundreds of cases in the U.S. in January and thousands by the end of February.” Trevor Bedford, a biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center who has been at the forefront of the genetic study of SARS-CoV-2, says that “more than 10, less than 100 would be my guess.” Caitlin Rivers, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told me that she’s “confident it is not zero” and that “it seems like it’s not millions.”

It is scientifically possible for a country months into an infectious-disease outbreak to determine with some certainty how many of its residents were infected in the first few weeks. The challenge is that doing so would require data about the United States and the rest of the world that are currently a mystery. Many Americans’ most pressing questions—did I have the disease without knowing it? When?—will remain unanswerable forever. But with time, we’re likely to gain some limited clarity about what exactly happened at the beginning of this year. And we’re probably not going to like what we find.

IMPORTED CASES

One crucial factor for estimating how many Americans were infected in January is understanding how many sick people traveled here in the first place. The more people who carried the virus into the country—whether they were visitors or Americans returning home—the more chances it would have had to cause large, undetected outbreaks.

By mid-February, 12 COVID-19 cases related to travel from China had been detected in the U.S. There’s good reason to believe the actual number was at least marginally higher. In February, epidemiologists at both Harvard and Imperial College London estimated that the world’s disease-surveillance systems caught only about one of every three infections exported from Wuhan, China, where the virus was first identified. According to Bedford, this ratio suggests that about 20 to 50 infected people arrived in the U.S. from China or other countries in January.