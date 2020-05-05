Gonsalves: When I think of HIV criminalization, I think of Michael Johnson and some of the other cases in which people have been put into jail for long sentences for not even transmitting HIV, but for potentially exposing someone to HIV, even if the person doesn’t acquire HIV. Or even if they were wearing a condom, but they didn’t disclose [their HIV status]. There are serious criminal penalties, and there are people in jail around the U.S. because of bogus HIV criminalization statutes.

The criminalization in the context of COVID-19 is weird because you have, for example, the coughing-on-bread incidents, but you also have the attorney general saying he’s willing to go after people who infringe on other people’s liberties to break social distancing. There’s a weird anti-public-health criminalization piece. And I don’t know if we’ve seen this yet, but if you think of people who are homeless, people using drugs, they have very little ability to social distance and are at the highest risk. They’re already marginalized and stigmatized in our community. You can just see somebody who’s experiencing homelessness or somebody who uses drugs getting caught up in some narrative about spreading it in the community. It’s a matter of time until we see it.

Wells: In New York, now they’re closing the subway overnight, and as part of that are trying to get homeless people to stop sleeping on the subway. And the tone of it is very stigmatizing to homeless people. They’re saying homeless people are putting essential workers at risk by sleeping on the car trains and things like that.

Gonsalves: It is stigmatizing of homeless people. It’s clearly going after homeless individuals in the city who have no other place to go. With a gazillion hotel rooms empty, designated apartments empty in New York City, there’s plenty of places to put people in New York, but Governor [Andrew] Cuomo wants to just shoo them off the subways. It’s really about how we think about people who are homeless in the U.S. and in New York.

Wells: It doesn’t seem like a one-to-one comparison at all, but there is some resonance in the sense that people who were already marginalized become targets. Our fear gets tangled up with marginalization during any crisis like this.

Gonsalves: When infectious disease is involved, we can go back to the bubonic plague and start talking about how Jews were targeted for stigmatization and violence. It doesn’t surprise me that for COVID-19, we would find our own scapegoats. We’ll find our own people to discriminate against and blame. It always happens with infectious disease.

Wells: Overall, do you think HIV in the ’80s is instructive for this moment? And how or how not?

Gonsalves: The HIV epidemic in the United States was the last big epidemic to confront the United States. Yes, it was a concentrated epidemic that primarily struck the LGBT community, people who use drugs, sex workers, and communities of color. But watching how the government responded, watching how communities responded and banded together to help each other, watching the role of advocacy and community information, the whole issue of drug pricing and drug development—there are a lot of parallels. You have to go all the way back to the influenza outbreak of the last century to have anything that’s comparable to what we’re seeing now. So yes, I do think there are parallels and lessons to be learned, but COVID-19 is going to present its own peculiar problems in the 21st century that we haven’t really thought of yet.