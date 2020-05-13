The facts of this case are very similar to the Trayvon Martin case in which the defendant was acquitted, in large part because of the terms of the Stand Your Ground statute, [under] which essentially, from a legal perspective, it is much easier to get acquitted of murder if you shoot the victim and they die, because then you don’t have a witness to your behavior. Which creates a perverse incentive here. But in this case, there was a video. The video, rather than diffusing the tension over the case, caused a national outrage, which then caused a different district attorney to bring the case to a grand jury and arrest the two suspects. Who, in case it’s not clear, were two white men, a father and son.

Wells: So no one was arrested for it—it wasn’t charged as a crime for two months? Until the video came out?

Serwer: Right. And the district attorney in the area determined that everything that happened was fine. There was no criminal anything involved here that was worth investigating. It should be said that that same district attorney twice tried to prosecute a black grandmother for helping someone, who had just registered and was voting for the first time, to use a voting machine. So this is not a particularly lenient prosecutor. He just has what you might describe as an idiosyncratic view of what counts as a crime and what doesn’t.

Wells: We’ve been talking about “the before times,” as if in mid-March, the old world ended and we came into the new world, which is coronavirus world. When this story became national news about Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, the surreality of the world we’ve been living in was shattered. How are you thinking about this?

Serwer: If you have a train track, it goes to specific destinations. If you put a brand-new Acela train on the train tracks, it might get to one place or another faster. It might be more comfortable than the old train that you used to have. But it’s only going to go to the same places that it used to go. When you look at the coronavirus world, it is entirely shaped by the structure of the before world. All of the racial inequities that were in the before world, they are naturally being reproduced in the coronavirus world because the structure of our society was built along those tracks. You can put a new train on it; you can send everybody $1,200; you can try to put out $600 million for small businesses. But because the train is going to go to the same destinations, you’re going to have 90 percent of black and Hispanic small businesses being denied loans. You’re going to have a disproportionate number of workers in service and health-care industries being black and Hispanic people. The train is going to go to the same destination no matter how new and shiny it is, because that’s where the tracks are built to go.

Wells: What are the tracks? How are they built?