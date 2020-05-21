Wells: So a challenge trial would speed up [the development process] because we would know exactly who was exposed?

Hamblin: Right. You could say, 70 percent of the people who got the vaccine were protected, and 30 percent of them got sick. The problem is that would mean people got sick with a disease like this, and potentially even people died or had lasting complications. There’s obviously a big ethical dilemma there. But it could theoretically really speed up this process and make it more scientifically valid more quickly. It’s not happening right now, but some people are proposing that it should.

Stephen Thomas is the chief of infectious disease at SUNY Upstate Medical University. His focus has been on researching vaccines.

Wells: What is a challenge trial? And should we do it?

Stephen Thomas: This is where we give a healthy human being a mild form of the disease that we are trying to study so that we can hasten the development of a countermeasure drug or a vaccine, or we can fill in some critical gap in information that we are not able to fill using standard, benchtop science or small animals like rats and mice. Challenge trials have been around for well over 100 years, and multiple diseases use challenge trials to support their development. Each disease has particular reasons why human challenge makes sense.

Wells: A challenge trial is where you vaccinate someone and then you expose them deliberately to the virus to see if they get it. Is that right?

Thomas: That’s the second step. The first step is exposure without the vaccine.

Hamblin: You have people who have volunteered to be infected. How do you navigate that space about how someone can really consent to that, and who is willing, and why they would be willing to go through that?

Thomas: There needs to be what we call “democratic deliberation.” There needs to be consensus among interested and disinterested parties, to include physicians and scientists and ethicists and regulators, that the disease that you’re talking about is appropriate for a human challenge. You’re not going to have a human challenge model for a chronic, incurable disease. You’re not going to have a human challenge trial where the risk to the individual is unacceptably high—that’s a whole discussion in and of itself. You’re not going to have a human challenge model where the risk to others, not just the person who volunteers, but other people, is unacceptably high.

Then you propose a plan to the ethical review committees and the FDA. Part of that plan is the informed-consent process, where you explain to the potential volunteers what the risks are and what the benefits are. And oftentimes, the only benefit is that they will be advancing science and that they might be able, through their sacrifice, to help somebody else.

Wells: Do you think it’s likely that this global pandemic will create the necessary urgency to make whatever risks worth it? Do you think a challenge is going to happen?