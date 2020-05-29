And then I did a lot of research, and it turns out that there are a lot of dermatologists and people who study skin and the skin microbiome that say yeah, actually, it would probably be good for a lot of people to just do less [washing]. Except for your hands. A lot of people are over-washing and over-applying things. You apply shampoo to remove oils from your hair and scalp and then conditioner to replace them. People use body wash all over and then use lotion or moisturizer to replace those oils. It’s this cycle of selling people products.

I researched the origins of that. The soap makers started with important actual public-health interventions, like hand washing. One hundred years ago people needed to know: You’ve got to wash your hands. You’ve got to stop the cholera.

Wells: And then the capitalist machine took over, and now it’s like, You must buy these things or else you're disgusting. Your book has a complex message about how what began as a clear good health intervention, soap and washing, has now become distorted into this sales machine where people are marketing you products you don’t actually need, or don’t need to use as much, with this health gloss over it.

Hamblin: Yes. We sold people so much soap that we had to start selling conditioner. And now we’ve sold people so many anti-microbial skin products, we’re going to start selling probiotics. It upends a lot of concepts about what it means to be clean if you’re supposed to have microbes on you.

Wells: But this is a hard message during a time when microbes are killing a bunch of people.

Hamblin: I started working on this five years ago, and it’s just now coming out. The text has not been updated to include the term “coronavirus.” But I think the book holds up. I'm very clear on hand-washing, very clear on this idea of targeted hygiene: Doing things that actually prevent the spread of disease, and separating those from things that you just enjoy or that are social signifiers or culturally important.

I did this TV interview on a show called This Morning in the U.K., which is really a lovely show. The hosts were good and talked with me for about ten minutes about all of this.

Wells: Did they ask you about coronavirus?

Hamblin: They did not specifically. But I was very clear that I have never stopped washing my hands, and that washing your hands is important. But some blogger at the Daily Mail tried to make me seem like I was a doctor out there telling everyone they’re wrong and I’m unhygienic. [The story has since] been changed because I complained to them.

Wells: This is the headline currently: “Doctor Who Hasn't Used Soap in FOUR YEARS Leaves This Morning Viewers Baffled As He Insists He DOESN'T SMELL And Claims Products Are a ‘Waste of Money.’” Every paragraph is about how you're insisting you don't smell.