Flanagan: In the beginning my fear was so huge because I felt like [the virus] could be seeping underneath the front door. It could be coming in around the windows. It felt so frightening. But then as time progressed and I realized, okay, it’s a virus, the main way you’re going to get this virus is you’re going to get sneezed on or coughed on, so you need to avoid anybody that’s not living in your house with you. You need to be in a mask. And anytime you go out, you need to be really careful about surfaces. I was like, Wow, when I had cancer, nobody gave me some common-sense things that could really help me not have cancer. Not that I’ve become relaxed around it, but I’ve become a lot more realistic and a lot less frightened of it than I was at the beginning.

And it wasn’t even so much a fear. It was that 17 years in, the incredible public health failures in the United States of America, that’s what’s going to kill me? There are certain faiths that you have in the United States of America that certain things are going to work. That huge public health systems, the CDC, the surgeon general are going to work, and they’re going to work at the right time and that there’s going to be this seamless flow of information, of honest information, back and forth between public health authorities and us, we the people. And then to see the president of the United States just making things up day after day to people who might have the disease, to people who are fearful of loved ones getting the disease, it’s been a feeling of anger and sadness more even than fear.

Hamblin: I wanted to ask about the messaging, from the government and from other officials, that the disease is mainly severe for people at high risk. Older people, people with chronic diseases. So [other people] don’t need to be concerned. As someone with a condition that at this point could be considered chronic, did any of that reach you?

Flanagan: For sure. They were talking about at-risk. And I clearly remember, I think it was maybe the very first day of that [coronavirus] task force show, [President Trump] got up there and he was like, “There’s only eight cases in America.” I so wanted to hear that, and my husband watched it, too, and I said, “Rob, did you hear that? There’s only eight cases.” And he was like, “You can never listen to anything that man says. Nothing he says is true.” And I realized that even up to this late date of the Trump situation, I still must have had some vestigial beliefs about the presidency.

Wells: It seems like both with cancer and with this pandemic, obviously fear is a part of it. But it does seem like part of what you’re identifying and part of what I’ve been wondering a lot about is the difference, in these situations, between grief and rage.

Flanagan: My experience is that rage is always a cover emotion, and underneath that is usually some level of sorrow. The metaphor in my mind was, It didn’t have to jump the firebreak. This is America. We had a few firebreaks, and we had some excellent information, and we could have had it not jump the firebreak. It’s like cancer: So long as you can keep it from being Stage IV and jumping the firebreak and going into other organs, if you can just stop that, you’re going to probably be in good shape. There was every reason to be very serious about it very early on. And be many, many, many lives would have been spared.

Wells: What do you think you know, based on your experience?

Flanagan: I always said, from the beginning, “There will be no learning.” At no point in this experience would I say, “I wouldn’t trade my cancer for anything, because now I know this and I know that.” But I learned from cancer that when anyone uses the phrase “the new normal,” You have just been biblically fucked, is what they’re trying to tell you. The new normal just means a truck ran over you, and your old life is gone.