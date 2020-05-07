As it spread from person to person, it changed. It developed mutations, small errors, typos in its genes. This is what viruses do normally as they spread and they move from one person to another. As the epidemic progressed, the entire population of this new virus accumulated more and more mutations. If you think of a family tree of the virus, what you get is lots of different branches and twigs appearing. These are different viral lineages that each have their own sets of mutations.

Wells: So the genetic code that you find in a person in Los Angeles today will be slightly different than the genetic code of coronavirus that you find in a person in Wuhan in December, and will be different from the one you might find a year from now in Russia. But that doesn't mean it's a fundamentally different thing.

Yong: Correct. You could say that those viruses all belong to different lineages, but one of the problems is that when a lot of reporters write about this, they equate lineages with different strains. And that's not how most virologists would think about it.

Wells: What does strain mean?

Yong: When we talk about strains, we're implying not just that there is a genetic difference, but that those differences are meaningful in some way, so that you have a group of viruses that are not only genetically different from others, but that also differ in important traits like their ability to cause disease or their ability to spread to new people. We're not just talking about differences which cumulate naturally as viruses move through the world, but about meaningful, significant differences.

One way of thinking about it might be to compare strains to dog breeds. A corgi is clearly different from a Great Dane in significant, meaningful ways. But a black head corgi is not that different from a brown head corgi.

Wells: So we have viruses with different genetic codes, but not new strains that are meaningfully different from a medical perspective?

Yong: Correct. We have a new mutation that does seem to have become more dominant in Europe and parts of the US. But the question then becomes, does the mutation actually mean anything? Does it define a new strain of this virus? I and the others I've talked to would argue that there's not sufficient evidence to say that it does. In the early stages of a pandemic, you can get totally random events that mean that certain groups of viruses with certain genetic mutations become very common while others die out.

For example, if someone had the virus with this specific mutation in the early stages of the pandemic and traveled from China to Italy and kicked off a bunch of transmission there, that mutation would become very common in Europe, which we then know seeded New York and other parts of America. It could just be that the virus happened to be in the right person rather than that this specific mutation of the virus was in any way special.