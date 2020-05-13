Blending the results also misstates Virginia’s success at improving this crucial metric, sometimes called the “test-positivity rate.” This measurement compares the number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus to the number of people who have been tested overall. In April, one in five Americans who received PCR tests for the virus were found to be infected, a very high rate that suggested only the sickest people could get a test. For the past week, fewer than one in 10 tests in the U.S. have found a positive result, according to state data. Some of this improvement is certainly the result of the New York metro area’s waning outbreak.

Leaders in many states, including Virginia, have cited the local test-positivity rate to justify loosening shelter-in-place restrictions. Northam has repeatedly said that Virginia’s test-positivity rate had to fall for 14 days before he would loosen restrictions.

But because Virginia combines viral and antibody results, its positivity rate is unusable, said Jha, the Harvard professor. The positivity metric is only useful when describing the result of viral tests, because it is meant to provide a rough estimate of how many people infected with the coronavirus are getting tested for it. Antibody tests, which are meant to sample a broad swath of the healthy population, should not be included in it. By lumping the two tests together, as Virginia has done, states can artificially improve their test-positivity rate.

Only by keeping the two types of test separate can the country—and the commonwealth of Virginia—understand the true scope of its outbreak, experts say.

“You’re comparing apples to pears,” Gigi Gronvall, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told us. Viral and antibody tests “look a little bit alike, but it doesn’t let you make the comparison needed. So why not keep them separate?” Gronvall has written about the need to expand antibody testing across the U.S.

She is also worried that the data are statistically meaningless, because viral tests have fewer false-positive errors than antibody tests. “There’s so much variability in the antibody tests that it’s like taking an iffy number and throwing it in with some more reliable numbers,” she said.

Although combining the data from two different tests may seem like a technicality, the decision threatens to confound some of the most important questions about the coronavirus’s path in the United States. How many people are sick right now? How many people can the U.S. actually test for the coronavirus every week? Is the situation outside the New York metropolitan area getting better or worse? Answering these questions requires stable data about how many people have received a diagnostic test and how many of those people are infected.

The scope of the test-mixing problem is not yet clear. No other state aside from Virginia has admitted to counting antibody tests in their overall totals. We do know, however, that large numbers of antibody tests are being completed in the U.S. but not reported to the public by most states. As test numbers have shot up, Quest Diagnostics—one of the two largest commercial laboratories in the country—reported doing only 200,000 PCR tests from May 4 to May 11, which is 180,000 fewer diagnostic tests than in the preceding week. In fact, from May 4 to May 11, the company did almost 100,000 more antibody tests than PCR ones. LabCorp, the other major commercial reference laboratory, has not released similar data, but it has stated that its diagnostic- and antibody-test capacity are about equal.