How long do antibodies last?

We don’t know, but other coronavirus antibodies tend to last a few years. After the SARS coronavirus outbreak, in 2001, one study found that only 9 percent of people had antibodies six years after getting sick. They take time to develop, and they form only after you’ve been exposed to the virus. They are your blood’s unconscious memory of past infections. With most viral outbreaks, at least some of us have some degree of prior exposure—and, therefore, protection. But none of our immune systems has that memory this time around.

Do I have to get sick from the coronavirus to get antibodies?

No. This is the principle behind vaccination, whereby we try to create a situation that exposes you to enough of a virus that you develop antibodies, but not enough that you get sick. But it’s not clear that every exposure to the coronavirus will lead to antibodies. Though the amount of the virus that people are exposed to does seem to affect how sick they get, we don’t yet know how much the virus needs to replicate inside you before you develop antibodies.

Read: Why some people get sicker than others

How reliably do antibodies fight off the coronavirus?

This is the central question to answer in the coming months. Usually antibodies work very reliably, but in some cases they barely help, and in certain diseases having some antibodies is worse than having none. This is known as immune enhancement, a phenomenon that may or may not prove relevant with this coronavirus; it is worth keeping in mind when people suggest that antibody tests are currently painting a clear picture of who is totally protected from the disease.

Can I use someone else’s antibodies?

There is a lot of hope that this could be a useful treatment for people who get sick from COVID-19, or for very high-risk people who get exposed to the virus. We inject people with antibodies to prevent diseases like tetanus, so the idea isn’t unprecedented. Those antibodies instantly help neutralize the toxins in your blood after you step on a rusty nail, so you don’t have to endure two weeks of severe muscle spasms and lockjaw while your body makes its own. The approach is being studied now for this coronavirus; Tom Hanks even donated some of his antibody-laden plasma to the cause. But injected antibodies don’t stay with us long. For lasting protection, you need to make your own antibodies.

Should I get an antibody test right now?

I would recommend it, but only if you’re part of a research study where your results are contributing to an understanding of what results actually mean. Otherwise, it’s generally not advisable to get tests unless we know what to do with the results, and we don’t yet. We don’t even know if most of the tests that have come on the market are accurate. There are now more than 150 tests, most of which have not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.