In our new series “Behind the Byline,” we’ll be chatting with Atlantic staffers to learn more about who they are and how they approach their work. First up, we have Amanda Mull, staff writer on the Health desk and “Material World” columnist. We spoke with her in April.
This interview has been edited and condensed.
Mull: I think that the generation that is young, that is in school or just barely out of school right now, will certainly want better for themselves. I think we have an opportunity to, out of tragedy, grow a better, fairer society. It doesn’t happen every time. It might not happen this time; it’s impossible to say now. But I think that it would be wise for people who are dissatisfied with what’s going on now to keep that in mind.
Mull: I’ve tried to limit my online shopping to necessities because I know that delivery guys are overburdened right now. But several months before this happened, I did buy a new couch that I’m very happy I got. I’m glad that I did not wait any longer, because now so much of my life is conducted on it.
Mull: The quarantine has been great for Midge. It’s the greatest thing that ever happened to her. I’m here constantly, and I’m always eating in the house, so there’s always a bite for her. She gets to take a lot of naps. She loves the quarantine. She hates going outside. A lot of chihuahuas do.
Nesima Aberra is an assistant editor for audience and engagement at The Atlantic.