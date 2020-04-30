James Hamblin: I am also just consumed by lots of worry for the world generally and for specific people in it. Normally I can put that aside and go to sleep. But these are extenuating circumstances.

Wells: Jim knows the science. He knows that he's putting his health at risk by not getting enough rest. But I can't get him to take it seriously. He just doesn't seem to care. I was hoping that you could help.

Hersey: It sounds like he is taking it seriously, and this is, like he said, an extenuating circumstance. I want to first uplift that I don't think there's any particular right or wrong way to deal with anything that's going on right now. I always say, Take it easy on yourself. This is a slow deprogramming. It's really about uplifting what is happening, removing those veils, and really sitting in the midst of right now. I think a lot of people are having issues with sleep right now. I'm not sleeping as well as I used to either, because I'm really worried as well about my family.

Hamblin: I don't feel constantly exhausted in the way that I would with real insomnia. I just hit these walls where I become so exhausted that I can barely function, and then I know I can sleep. But otherwise, if I have capacity in me, I am up.

Hersey: You said something important when you said that you feel like you could be doing something. You feel like, While I'm up and while I'm alive, every moment of the day needs to be filled with me doing something to help with what's happening. That may be a response to you being a doctor. People who go into this field have some sense of wanting to heal and help.

Hamblin: Yes, that is exactly it. This feels like a moment that I don't want to squander, because I studied public health and went to medical school and have a lot of knowledge about this, and there's a real problem with lack of information and lack of knowledge and lack of context here for a lot of people.

Hersey: I totally understand. A lot of my work is with people who are community organizers and movement leaders. They are on the front lines. They're working 80 hours a week. They are planning direct action. They really feel, How can I be resting right now when the people who are causing all of this oppression in our world are not resting? That's a true and real thing that we need to uplift before we can get to the point of giving someone a rest schedule and forcing them to follow it.

Wells: I was hoping I could just berate him into a nap. But your approach seems much wiser. What do you tell people who feel the way he does?

Hersey: I led a training with human rights activists all over the country, and I told them that they really had to understand rest as a spiritual practice. Rest is productive. When you are resting, you are being productive. I'm trying to reframe rest and deprogram people around the concept that if you aren't "doing something" in the classic sense, then you're not worthy.