Wells: How big is the restaurant industry? How much of a part of the economy was it prior to the pandemic?

Thompson: In the last few years, for the first time in American history, Americans started spending more money on what the government calls “food away” rather than food at home. “Food away” means restaurants, stuff you pick up at a convenience store, salads you pick up at a fast-casual restaurant, even if you don’t sit down at Sweetgreen, for example. Americans have just recently started spending more on that kind of food than they had been spending on groceries. You could argue that restaurants had never been more important to the United States, not just on an emotional-cultural level, but on a hard economic level, restaurants had never been a larger part of America’s food budget. That’s why I’ve been looking so deeply into how the pandemic is affecting the restaurant business, because I think it’s the canary in the coal mine. Their response is going to anticipate and predict a lot of the way that the rest of the retail industry is going to respond.

You’re going to see a really critical shift from in-store experience to delivery, and that’s accelerating things that were already happening. At the big-picture level, Americans before the crisis were spending about 15 percent of total retail online. It was growing about one percentage point a year, and it’s projected to go this year to 25 percent. We’re going to experience a decade’s worth of acceleration in e-commerce in a matter of months. That’s going to happen times two or three in the restaurant industry. You’re going to see a lot of restaurants become something like prepared grocers. A restaurant might give you a bunch of prepared appetizers and then give you an uncooked steak and maybe some pre-prepared liquids and alcohols for you to make your own cocktails at home.

And alcohol is an important part of the restaurant picture. People are most likely to order appetizers and entrees from a restaurant for dinner, but those are the least profitable parts of the restaurant menu. The most profitable parts of the restaurant menu are desserts, which practically nobody orders online, and booze, which historically in the U.S. has been illegal to order online from restaurants. So we need to rewrite the rules and find ways to allow people to make higher-profit orders from restaurants. Otherwise, either the restaurants are going to go out of business, or the prices for appetizers and entrees are going to go way up, and you’re going to see inflation in the restaurant business in order to compensate for the fact that their highest-margin stuff just doesn’t sell in a delivery economy.

James Hamblin: This sounds like it’s going to become a luxury service.

Thompson: That is why, in the short term, I’m really pessimistic about the restaurant business. The last 20 years have really been a golden age for restaurants in America. And I think that age is coming to a brief end. In a way, it’s kind of like returning to the 1890s. In the 1890s, you had a virtual retailer called Sears. Sears was the Amazon before Amazon. It was a virtual retailer that delivered a Bible’s worth of goods to people’s front doors that they ordered by mail. They did everything that Amazon did, except with the post office rather than the internet. And in the 1890s, you not only had a virtual Sears economy, where you could order whatever you wanted from their catalog, you also didn’t really have a restaurant business as it’s currently understood. America was more rural. It wasn’t even suburban; it was majority rural. As a result, people cooked at home, and they did child care at home, and they taught their kids at home.