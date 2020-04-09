And then also we saw that it seemed to help people who had some autoimmune diseases—lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, specifically—because it seems to modulate immune responses.

Wells: With the flu, we have a vaccine, but we don’t have a cure or pill.

Hamblin: We have antiviral medications that, if given to people early on in the course of the illness, can modulate the course of the disease.

Wells: Is what we’re looking for, in addition to a vaccine, drugs that could help the disease either not really have an effect or have a much milder effect?

Hamblin: Right. There are two main things we can target here. You can try to stop the virus from replicating effectively—try to have it burn out more quickly—or you can try to change the immune response. So there are antivirals that are being looked at that change the way the virus might attach to cells in your body or change the way the virus replicates and block its replication within your body.

And then there are other drugs that could just change the way your immune system works, either make it more effective at getting rid of that virus or make it not go into this overdrive mode that kills you. Depending on what point you are in the disease, one type of drug might be more effective than the other.

Wells: So how did I start hearing about this malaria drug?

Hamblin: There were some reports that some people had tried it in China.

Wells: Is it a reasonable thing to try? Is it one option among many that should definitely be studied?

Hamblin: There’s not a clearly plausible mechanism for its attempted use, but people are so desperate that no one is against at least trying something that we’ve had for 100 years and has been generally extremely helpful in modulating the immune system.

Wells: So it’s definitely worth a shot, in a careful way?

Hamblin: Yes, I think most things are worth a shot. There are people trying an antibiotic, azithromycin, which attacks bacteria, even though this is a virus. People are trying all different sorts of immune-modulating drugs to just see what can be done. Hydroxychloroquine is just one of those.

There was a letter published of anecdotal reports in China of some people apparently benefiting from hydroxychloroquine, which led a team in France to try giving a very small number of people who had the virus this drug in combination with azithromycin, and they published those findings.

It was not a clinical trial. But it quickly got the attention of Dr. Oz, who’s been informing the White House. And President Trump became quite focused on those two drugs.

There have been other studies around the world that show mixed results. There’s some hope that maybe this combination of drugs could, in the early phases, modulate the disease a bit. But we don’t know. If this coronavirus is like other complex infectious diseases, it will likely be treated with a cocktail of drugs. The order in which the drugs are delivered, and the dose amounts, will depend on who you are, how sick you are, whether you have preexisting conditions—all kinds of factors.