Wells: It's hard for me to think through this. This is very uncomfortable.

Hamblin: It runs up against some of the advocacy with people concerned that age needs not to be a point of discrimination.

Wells: And that mental illness shouldn't be a point of discrimination nor disability in any way.

Caplan: Here's the way to think about that. I said when I started, everybody gets considered and that's the nondiscrimination at the front end. Who's coming into the funnel toward resources? That's what we do with transplant; that's the right thing to do. But it does not mean that age should be ruled out as a distribution factor. If you're 94 and you have four underlying chronic illnesses and you just had two heart attacks, you are not the best candidate. Right. If you're 70 and you're in pretty good shape, then there's a 30-year-old who's blown his lungs out from vaping and smoking. Well, maybe the 70-year-old will go ahead. That's physiology.

We have to be careful here. We don't want to rule out people just because they're disabled. There's no blanket discrimination against age or disability. That's wrong. But when they are relevant to outcome, then I think they count.

Hamblin: Northwestern Memorial Hospital said last weekend that they're considering a policy where they would make every COVID-19 patient DNR.

Caplan: Let me explain that a little. One way to get resources is to triage at the front end and the other way is to stop treating some of the back end to free up a bed, personnel, ventilators. We will have decisions to make about stopping because not everybody is going to recover. Does that mean automatic do not resuscitate? Probably not, because you can make the judgment, but it does mean there's going to be a quicker jump to “do not resuscitate” than you might have when resources were generous—meaning I might take a chance and keep somebody going longer than seven days if I had empty beds and personnel around and I wasn't afraid of exhaustion or infection of my staff. In a crunch, I'm probably going to make that call sooner.

The other problem is this. Let's say you have a heart attack in the COVID ward. The crash team would have to get their gear on, protect themselves and get there in time to try and resuscitate you, and the reality is, that won't happen. It will take them 20 to 30 minutes to gear up. So in reality, it's not just DNR. It's, can anybody get in there as a resuscitation team? Unless you're really busy and keep people sort of in their gear ready to go, but that's devoting a lot of resources to a remote possibility. That's the other limit on what's happening in terms of resuscitating people. It's not just like you run in there like we see on TV with the pads and your team and they're not wearing anything.

Hamblin: At a place like NYU, you have a multi-disciplinary ethics team that helps to make guidelines. Doctors have the ethical obligation and the legal obligation to do certain things. This would be a really abnormal thing to have someone someone code in a COVID ward and simply to not respond despite their advance directive requesting that and despite, in normal situations, they would be resuscitated and in this one they're not. How does that line get drawn to us? Is there someone from an ethics board that says, no, don't go? Does the attending have to say that? How is that decision made?