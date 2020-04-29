This is the thing I was trying to find with my story about the immune system and trying to monitor people for the crash so we could give people an indicator to say, “Before you actually collapse on your table or feel like you’re gonna die, you should watch this number, and if it starts to drop, come into the hospital because we’re going to get you on oxygen right now and maybe start you on steroids, maybe start you on an immune-modulating drug, because we see the crash coming.” It would give people a little heads-up, and it would make the process a little less terrifying. But for most people, you’re not going to know what to do exactly with that number, and by the time it starts to fall significantly, you already feel bad enough that you would have sought care.

Wells: So for the average person, it’s not really a legible tool.

Hamblin: Probably not. It can be really helpful for people who do this monitoring a lot and will have a good sense of what is significant for them. Maybe down the line we’ll have some clear guidelines where if you’re normally at 99 or 100 and you’re a generally healthy person, and you see yourself drop to 97, get to a hospital. But we don’t have that yet.

Wells: Our next question is from Joshua. He says he’s seen pictures from around the world of biohazard-clad workers spraying down public spaces with disinfectant. Is that effective? Why aren’t we doing that here?

Hamblin: The speculation is that some of this was hygiene theater to make people feel more safe by showing them this big, strong government response. The only theoretical way that it could possibly matter is if people are walking around seeding the sidewalks with coughs and sneezes, and you walk on it and get a little bit on your shoe, and then walk into your house and then touch your floor. I could see spraying down any [high-contact] surfaces, like walking into the subway and spraying that down every hour. I’m hoping everybody is doing their best to take off shoes every time they come into their home and not touching the bottoms of them and also washing their hands right when they get in. So no, I’m not worried that we should be doing more spraying down. There’s a million things we should be doing before that.

Wells: Our next question is, what are the effects from a psychological, neurological, and functional point of view of the sustained lack of hugs, handshakes, and basic human contact on the human brain?

Hamblin: When you press on the skin, it sends signals to your spinal cord that go up to your brain, and that changes your brain’s output. If you felt a burning sensation on your skin or if you felt a tiger claw on your skin, you would release fight-or-flight hormones. If you feel something gentle and pleasurable, like someone patting you on the back, you might feel relieved. You might feel endorphins.